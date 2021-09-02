Spiral Drill Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Sandvik Coromant, OSG, Kennamtel

“

The report titled Global Spiral Drill Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spiral Drill market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spiral Drill market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spiral Drill market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spiral Drill market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spiral Drill report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spiral Drill report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spiral Drill market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spiral Drill market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spiral Drill market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spiral Drill market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spiral Drill market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sandvik Coromant, OSG, Kennamtel, SECO, Stanley Black & Decker, Mitsubishi, Guhring, Nachi, ISCAR, Sumitomo, Walter AG, Bosch, Mapal, Korloy, Triumph, Chengdu Chenliang, Tiangong International, Kyocera, Irwin Tool, TDC, Shanggong, Harbin No.1 Tool, Feida, Ceratizit, Greenfield Industries, Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool, Komet, Regal Cutting Tools, Alpen-Maykestag, Fangda Holding

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel Spiral Drill

High Speed Steel Spiral Drill

Cobalt Steel Spiral Drill

Solid Carbide Spiral Drill



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal

Verses Wood

Verses Concrete

Plastic



The Spiral Drill Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spiral Drill market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spiral Drill market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spiral Drill market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spiral Drill industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spiral Drill market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spiral Drill market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spiral Drill market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spiral Drill Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Steel Spiral Drill

1.2.3 High Speed Steel Spiral Drill

1.2.4 Cobalt Steel Spiral Drill

1.2.5 Solid Carbide Spiral Drill

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal

1.3.3 Verses Wood

1.3.4 Verses Concrete

1.3.5 Plastic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Spiral Drill Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Spiral Drill, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Spiral Drill Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Spiral Drill Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Spiral Drill Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Spiral Drill Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Spiral Drill Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Spiral Drill Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Spiral Drill Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Spiral Drill Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Spiral Drill Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Spiral Drill Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Spiral Drill Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spiral Drill Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Spiral Drill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Spiral Drill Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Spiral Drill Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Spiral Drill Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Spiral Drill Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Spiral Drill Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Spiral Drill Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Spiral Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Spiral Drill Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Spiral Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Spiral Drill Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Spiral Drill Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Spiral Drill Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Spiral Drill Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Spiral Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Spiral Drill Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Spiral Drill Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Spiral Drill Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Spiral Drill Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Spiral Drill Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Spiral Drill Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Spiral Drill Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Spiral Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Spiral Drill Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Spiral Drill Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Spiral Drill Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Spiral Drill Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Spiral Drill Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Spiral Drill Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Spiral Drill Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Spiral Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Spiral Drill Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Spiral Drill Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Spiral Drill Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Spiral Drill Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Spiral Drill Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Spiral Drill Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Spiral Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Spiral Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Spiral Drill Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Spiral Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Drill Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Drill Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Drill Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Spiral Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Spiral Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Spiral Drill Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Spiral Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Spiral Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Spiral Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Spiral Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sandvik Coromant

12.1.1 Sandvik Coromant Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sandvik Coromant Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sandvik Coromant Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sandvik Coromant Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.1.5 Sandvik Coromant Recent Development

12.2 OSG

12.2.1 OSG Corporation Information

12.2.2 OSG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 OSG Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 OSG Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.2.5 OSG Recent Development

12.3 Kennamtel

12.3.1 Kennamtel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kennamtel Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kennamtel Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kennamtel Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.3.5 Kennamtel Recent Development

12.4 SECO

12.4.1 SECO Corporation Information

12.4.2 SECO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SECO Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SECO Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.4.5 SECO Recent Development

12.5 Stanley Black & Decker

12.5.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Stanley Black & Decker Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Stanley Black & Decker Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.5.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.6 Mitsubishi

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.7 Guhring

12.7.1 Guhring Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guhring Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Guhring Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guhring Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.7.5 Guhring Recent Development

12.8 Nachi

12.8.1 Nachi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nachi Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nachi Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nachi Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.8.5 Nachi Recent Development

12.9 ISCAR

12.9.1 ISCAR Corporation Information

12.9.2 ISCAR Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ISCAR Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ISCAR Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.9.5 ISCAR Recent Development

12.10 Sumitomo

12.10.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sumitomo Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sumitomo Spiral Drill Products Offered

12.10.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

12.12 Bosch

12.12.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Bosch Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Bosch Products Offered

12.12.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.13 Mapal

12.13.1 Mapal Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mapal Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Mapal Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mapal Products Offered

12.13.5 Mapal Recent Development

12.14 Korloy

12.14.1 Korloy Corporation Information

12.14.2 Korloy Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Korloy Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Korloy Products Offered

12.14.5 Korloy Recent Development

12.15 Triumph

12.15.1 Triumph Corporation Information

12.15.2 Triumph Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Triumph Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Triumph Products Offered

12.15.5 Triumph Recent Development

12.16 Chengdu Chenliang

12.16.1 Chengdu Chenliang Corporation Information

12.16.2 Chengdu Chenliang Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Chengdu Chenliang Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Chengdu Chenliang Products Offered

12.16.5 Chengdu Chenliang Recent Development

12.17 Tiangong International

12.17.1 Tiangong International Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tiangong International Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Tiangong International Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tiangong International Products Offered

12.17.5 Tiangong International Recent Development

12.18 Kyocera

12.18.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kyocera Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Kyocera Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kyocera Products Offered

12.18.5 Kyocera Recent Development

12.19 Irwin Tool

12.19.1 Irwin Tool Corporation Information

12.19.2 Irwin Tool Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Irwin Tool Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Irwin Tool Products Offered

12.19.5 Irwin Tool Recent Development

12.20 TDC

12.20.1 TDC Corporation Information

12.20.2 TDC Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 TDC Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 TDC Products Offered

12.20.5 TDC Recent Development

12.21 Shanggong

12.21.1 Shanggong Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shanggong Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Shanggong Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shanggong Products Offered

12.21.5 Shanggong Recent Development

12.22 Harbin No.1 Tool

12.22.1 Harbin No.1 Tool Corporation Information

12.22.2 Harbin No.1 Tool Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Harbin No.1 Tool Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Harbin No.1 Tool Products Offered

12.22.5 Harbin No.1 Tool Recent Development

12.23 Feida

12.23.1 Feida Corporation Information

12.23.2 Feida Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Feida Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Feida Products Offered

12.23.5 Feida Recent Development

12.24 Ceratizit

12.24.1 Ceratizit Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ceratizit Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Ceratizit Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ceratizit Products Offered

12.24.5 Ceratizit Recent Development

12.25 Greenfield Industries

12.25.1 Greenfield Industries Corporation Information

12.25.2 Greenfield Industries Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Greenfield Industries Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Greenfield Industries Products Offered

12.25.5 Greenfield Industries Recent Development

12.26 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool

12.26.1 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Corporation Information

12.26.2 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Products Offered

12.26.5 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Recent Development

12.27 Komet

12.27.1 Komet Corporation Information

12.27.2 Komet Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Komet Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Komet Products Offered

12.27.5 Komet Recent Development

12.28 Regal Cutting Tools

12.28.1 Regal Cutting Tools Corporation Information

12.28.2 Regal Cutting Tools Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Regal Cutting Tools Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Regal Cutting Tools Products Offered

12.28.5 Regal Cutting Tools Recent Development

12.29 Alpen-Maykestag

12.29.1 Alpen-Maykestag Corporation Information

12.29.2 Alpen-Maykestag Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Alpen-Maykestag Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Alpen-Maykestag Products Offered

12.29.5 Alpen-Maykestag Recent Development

12.30 Fangda Holding

12.30.1 Fangda Holding Corporation Information

12.30.2 Fangda Holding Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Fangda Holding Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Fangda Holding Products Offered

12.30.5 Fangda Holding Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Spiral Drill Industry Trends

13.2 Spiral Drill Market Drivers

13.3 Spiral Drill Market Challenges

13.4 Spiral Drill Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Spiral Drill Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

