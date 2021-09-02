Farm Equipment Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V,

“

The global Farm Equipment Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Farm Equipment Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Farm Equipment Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Farm Equipment Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Farm Equipment Market.

Leading players of the global Farm Equipment Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Farm Equipment Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Farm Equipment Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Farm Equipment Market.

Final Farm Equipment Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Farm Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V,, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Alamo Group Inc., Zetor Tractors A.S, Bucher Industries, Class KGaA, Escorts Group, Exel industries, Netafim Ltd, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Competitive Analysis:

Global Farm Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Farm Equipment Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Farm Equipment Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Farm Equipment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Farm Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Farm Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tractors

1.2.3 Fertilizing Equipment

1.2.4 Plant Protection Equipment

1.2.5 Harvesting Equipment

1.2.6 Irrigation Equipment

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Farm Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Land Development

1.3.3 Sowing

1.3.4 Planting

1.3.5 Cultivation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Farm Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Farm Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Farm Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Farm Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Farm Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Farm Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Farm Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Farm Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Farm Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Farm Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Farm Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Farm Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Farm Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Farm Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Farm Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Farm Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Farm Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Farm Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Farm Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Farm Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Farm Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Farm Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Farm Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Farm Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Farm Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Farm Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Farm Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Farm Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Farm Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Farm Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Farm Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Farm Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Farm Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Farm Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Farm Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Farm Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Farm Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Farm Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Farm Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Farm Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Farm Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Farm Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Farm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Farm Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Farm Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Farm Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Farm Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Farm Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Farm Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Farm Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Farm Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Farm Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Farm Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Farm Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Farm Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Farm Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Farm Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Farm Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Farm Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Farm Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Farm Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Farm Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Farm Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Farm Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Farm Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Farm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Farm Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Farm Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Farm Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Farm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Farm Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Farm Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Farm Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Farm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Farm Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Farm Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Farm Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Farm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Farm Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Farm Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Farm Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Farm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Farm Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Farm Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Farm Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 John Deere Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

12.2 AGCO Corporation

12.2.1 AGCO Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 AGCO Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AGCO Corporation Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AGCO Corporation Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

12.3 CNH Industrial N.V,

12.3.1 CNH Industrial N.V, Corporation Information

12.3.2 CNH Industrial N.V, Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CNH Industrial N.V, Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CNH Industrial N.V, Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 CNH Industrial N.V, Recent Development

12.4 Kubota Corporation

12.4.1 Kubota Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kubota Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kubota Corporation Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kubota Corporation Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Kubota Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Mahindra & Mahindra

12.5.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mahindra & Mahindra Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Mahindra & Mahindra Recent Development

12.6 Alamo Group Inc.

12.6.1 Alamo Group Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Alamo Group Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Alamo Group Inc. Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Alamo Group Inc. Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Alamo Group Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Zetor Tractors A.S

12.7.1 Zetor Tractors A.S Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zetor Tractors A.S Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zetor Tractors A.S Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zetor Tractors A.S Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Zetor Tractors A.S Recent Development

12.8 Bucher Industries

12.8.1 Bucher Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bucher Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bucher Industries Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bucher Industries Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Bucher Industries Recent Development

12.9 Class KGaA

12.9.1 Class KGaA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Class KGaA Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Class KGaA Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Class KGaA Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Class KGaA Recent Development

12.10 Escorts Group

12.10.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Escorts Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Escorts Group Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Escorts Group Farm Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Escorts Group Recent Development

12.12 Netafim Ltd

12.12.1 Netafim Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Netafim Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Netafim Ltd Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Netafim Ltd Products Offered

12.12.5 Netafim Ltd Recent Development

12.13 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

12.13.1 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Farm Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Products Offered

12.13.5 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Farm Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Farm Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Farm Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Farm Equipment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Farm Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Farm Equipment Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Farm Equipment Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Farm Equipment Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Farm Equipment Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Farm Equipment Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Farm Equipment Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Farm Equipment Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Farm Equipment Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Farm Equipment Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Farm Equipment Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

