Non-ferrous Castings Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Alcoa, Dynacast, Hitachi Metals

The global Non-ferrous Castings Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Non-ferrous Castings Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market.

Leading players of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Non-ferrous Castings Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market.

Final Non-ferrous Castings Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Non-ferrous Castings Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Alcoa, Dynacast, Hitachi Metals, Minerals Technologies, Precision Castparts, Rajshi Industries, Supreme Metals

Competitive Analysis:

Global Non-ferrous Castings Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Non-ferrous Castings Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Non-ferrous Castings Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Non-ferrous Castings market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-ferrous Castings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Materials

1.2.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Materials

1.2.2 Zinc Non Ferrous Casting

1.2.3 Copper Non Ferrous Casting

1.2.4 Aluminium Non Ferrous Casting

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.4 Mold Processing Industry

1.3.5 Military Industry

1.3.6 Electric Appliances

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Non-ferrous Castings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Non-ferrous Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Non-ferrous Castings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-ferrous Castings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Non-ferrous Castings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Non-ferrous Castings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-ferrous Castings Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Non-ferrous Castings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non-ferrous Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-ferrous Castings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-ferrous Castings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-ferrous Castings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Materials (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Size by Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Non-ferrous Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Materials (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Size Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Non-ferrous Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Non-ferrous Castings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Non-ferrous Castings Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Non-ferrous Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-ferrous Castings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Materials and Application

6.1 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Non-ferrous Castings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Non-ferrous Castings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Historic Market Review by Materials (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Sales Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Price by Materials (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Materials (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Sales Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Price Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Non-ferrous Castings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-ferrous Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Non-ferrous Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-ferrous Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-ferrous Castings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Non-ferrous Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Non-ferrous Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-ferrous Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Non-ferrous Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-ferrous Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-ferrous Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-ferrous Castings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-ferrous Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alcoa

12.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Alcoa Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alcoa Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

12.2 Dynacast

12.2.1 Dynacast Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dynacast Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dynacast Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dynacast Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.2.5 Dynacast Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi Metals

12.3.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Metals Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Metals Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.3.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

12.4 Minerals Technologies

12.4.1 Minerals Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Minerals Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Minerals Technologies Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Minerals Technologies Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.4.5 Minerals Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Precision Castparts

12.5.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information

12.5.2 Precision Castparts Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Precision Castparts Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Precision Castparts Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.5.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development

12.6 Rajshi Industries

12.6.1 Rajshi Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rajshi Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Rajshi Industries Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rajshi Industries Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.6.5 Rajshi Industries Recent Development

12.7 Supreme Metals

12.7.1 Supreme Metals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Supreme Metals Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Supreme Metals Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Supreme Metals Non-ferrous Castings Products Offered

12.7.5 Supreme Metals Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Non-ferrous Castings Industry Trends

13.2 Non-ferrous Castings Market Drivers

13.3 Non-ferrous Castings Market Challenges

13.4 Non-ferrous Castings Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-ferrous Castings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Non-ferrous Castings Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Non-ferrous Castings Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Non-ferrous Castings Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Non-ferrous Castings Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Non-ferrous Castings Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Non-ferrous Castings Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

