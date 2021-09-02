Parenteral Drugs Market Status and Growth Factors Upto 2027|Ostuka Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Kelun Pharma

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Parenteral Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Parenteral Drugs market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Parenteral Drugs market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Parenteral Drugs market.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3549810/global-and-china-parenteral-drugs-market

The research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Parenteral Drugs market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Parenteral Drugs research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Parenteral Drugs market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Parenteral Drugs market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Parenteral Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Parenteral Drugs Market Leading Players

Ostuka Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Kelun Pharma, Cook Pharmica, Patheon, BAG Healthcare, Beximco Pharma, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, B. Braun, Fresenius, Albert David, BML Parenteral Drugs, Pfizer (Hospira), Pisa, Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aspen Holdings, PSI Ltd, Wintac Limited, AXA Parenterals Ltd, Acebright, Southwest Pharmaceutical, Abbott

Parenteral Drugs Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Parenteral Drugs market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Parenteral Drugs market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Parenteral Drugs Segmentation by Product

Parenteral Drug (LVP, SVP) is defined as one intended for injection through the skin or other external boundary tissue, rather than through the alimentary canal, so that active substances they contain are administered, using gravity or force, directly into a blood vessel, organ, tissue, or lesion. They are infused when administered intravenously (IV), or injected when administered intramuscularly (IM), or subcutaneously into the human body. A large volume parenteral (LVP) is a unit dose container of greater than 100ml that is terminally sterilized by heat. Small volume parenteral (SVP) is a “catch-all” for all non-LVP parenterals products except biologicals. Parenteral drugs, whether a small-molecule or biologic-based drug substance, has increased their share of the overall drug market although solid-dosage products still prevail. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Parenteral Drugs Market This report focuses on global and China Parenteral Drugs market. In 2020, the global Parenteral Drugs market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Parenteral Drugs market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Parenteral Drugs Scope and Market Size Parenteral Drugs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parenteral Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market, this report focuses on the Parenteral Drugs market size by players, , and , for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Segment

LVP Drug

SVP Drug Segment

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Others

Parenteral Drugs Segmentation by Application

Parenteral Drug (LVP

SVP) is defined as one intended for injection through the skin or other external boundary tissue

rather than through the alimentary canal

so that active substances they contain are administered

using gravity or force

directly into a blood vessel

organ

tissue

or lesion. They are infused when administered intravenously (IV)

or injected when administered intramuscularly (IM)

or subcutaneously into the human body. A large volume parenteral (LVP) is a unit dose container of greater than 100ml that is terminally sterilized by heat. Small volume parenteral (SVP) is a “catch-all” for all non-LVP parenterals products except biologicals. Parenteral drugs

whether a small-molecule or biologic-based drug substance

has increased their share of the overall drug market although solid-dosage products still prevail. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Parenteral Drugs Market This report focuses on global and China Parenteral Drugs market. In 2020

the global Parenteral Drugs market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027

with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Parenteral Drugs market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027

at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Parenteral Drugs Scope and Market Size Parenteral Drugs market is segmented by region (country)

players

by Type

and by Application. Players

stakeholders

and other participants in the global Parenteral Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country)

by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market

this report focuses on the Parenteral Drugs market size by players

and

for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Segment

LVP Drug

SVP Drug Segment

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Others

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3549810/global-and-china-parenteral-drugs-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Parenteral Drugs market?

How will the global Parenteral Drugs market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Parenteral Drugs market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Parenteral Drugs market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Parenteral Drugs market throughout the forecast period?

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get your to query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Buy Full Report Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/231e1a284ac1eaa6d2a35c9c26f40dc4,0,1,global-and-china-parenteral-drugs-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parenteral Drugs Product Introduction

1.2 Market

1.2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate

1.2.2 LVP Drug

1.2.3 SVP Drug

1.3 Market

1.3.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Medical Centers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Parenteral Drugs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Parenteral Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Parenteral Drugs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parenteral Drugs Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Parenteral Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Parenteral Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Parenteral Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parenteral Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Parenteral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Parenteral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Parenteral Drugs Price (2016-2021)

5.2 Parenteral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Parenteral Drugs Price Forecast (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, and

6.1 China Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Parenteral Drugs Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Parenteral Drugs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Parenteral Drugs Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Parenteral Drugs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Parenteral Drugs Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price (2016-2021)

6.4 China Parenteral Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price Forecast (2022-2027)

6.5 China Parenteral Drugs Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price (2016-2021)

6.6 China Parenteral Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price Forecast (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical

12.1.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.1.5 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development

12.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

12.2.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.2.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development

12.3 Kelun Pharma

12.3.1 Kelun Pharma Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kelun Pharma Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kelun Pharma Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kelun Pharma Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.3.5 Kelun Pharma Recent Development

12.4 Cook Pharmica

12.4.1 Cook Pharmica Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cook Pharmica Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cook Pharmica Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cook Pharmica Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.4.5 Cook Pharmica Recent Development

12.5 Patheon

12.5.1 Patheon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Patheon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Patheon Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Patheon Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.5.5 Patheon Recent Development

12.6 BAG Healthcare

12.6.1 BAG Healthcare Corporation Information

12.6.2 BAG Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BAG Healthcare Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BAG Healthcare Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.6.5 BAG Healthcare Recent Development

12.7 Beximco Pharma

12.7.1 Beximco Pharma Corporation Information

12.7.2 Beximco Pharma Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Beximco Pharma Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Beximco Pharma Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.7.5 Beximco Pharma Recent Development

12.8 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

12.8.1 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.8.5 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Recent Development

12.9 B. Braun

12.9.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

12.9.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 B. Braun Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 B. Braun Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.9.5 B. Braun Recent Development

12.10 Fresenius

12.10.1 Fresenius Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fresenius Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fresenius Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fresenius Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.10.5 Fresenius Recent Development

12.11 Ostuka Pharmaceutical

12.11.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.11.5 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development

12.12 BML Parenteral Drugs

12.12.1 BML Parenteral Drugs Corporation Information

12.12.2 BML Parenteral Drugs Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 BML Parenteral Drugs Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BML Parenteral Drugs Products Offered

12.12.5 BML Parenteral Drugs Recent Development

12.13 Pfizer (Hospira)

12.13.1 Pfizer (Hospira) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pfizer (Hospira) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Pfizer (Hospira) Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Pfizer (Hospira) Products Offered

12.13.5 Pfizer (Hospira) Recent Development

12.14 Pisa

12.14.1 Pisa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pisa Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Pisa Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pisa Products Offered

12.14.5 Pisa Recent Development

12.15 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd

12.15.1 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Products Offered

12.15.5 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development

12.16 Aspen Holdings

12.16.1 Aspen Holdings Corporation Information

12.16.2 Aspen Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Aspen Holdings Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Aspen Holdings Products Offered

12.16.5 Aspen Holdings Recent Development

12.17 PSI Ltd

12.17.1 PSI Ltd Corporation Information

12.17.2 PSI Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 PSI Ltd Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 PSI Ltd Products Offered

12.17.5 PSI Ltd Recent Development

12.18 Wintac Limited

12.18.1 Wintac Limited Corporation Information

12.18.2 Wintac Limited Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Wintac Limited Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Wintac Limited Products Offered

12.18.5 Wintac Limited Recent Development

12.19 AXA Parenterals Ltd

12.19.1 AXA Parenterals Ltd Corporation Information

12.19.2 AXA Parenterals Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 AXA Parenterals Ltd Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 AXA Parenterals Ltd Products Offered

12.19.5 AXA Parenterals Ltd Recent Development

12.20 Acebright

12.20.1 Acebright Corporation Information

12.20.2 Acebright Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Acebright Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Acebright Products Offered

12.20.5 Acebright Recent Development

12.21 Southwest Pharmaceutical

12.21.1 Southwest Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.21.2 Southwest Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Southwest Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Southwest Pharmaceutical Products Offered

12.21.5 Southwest Pharmaceutical Recent Development

12.22 Abbott

12.22.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.22.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Abbott Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Abbott Products Offered

12.22.5 Abbott Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Parenteral Drugs Industry Trends

13.2 Parenteral Drugs Market Drivers

13.3 Parenteral Drugs Market Challenges

13.4 Parenteral Drugs Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Parenteral Drugs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/