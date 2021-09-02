Parenteral Drugs Market Status and Growth Factors Upto 2027|Ostuka Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Kelun Pharma

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Parenteral Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Parenteral Drugs market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Parenteral Drugs market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Parenteral Drugs market.
Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3549810/global-and-china-parenteral-drugs-market
The research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Parenteral Drugs market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Parenteral Drugs research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Parenteral Drugs market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Parenteral Drugs market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Parenteral Drugs Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Parenteral Drugs market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Parenteral Drugs Market Leading Players
Ostuka Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Kelun Pharma, Cook Pharmica, Patheon, BAG Healthcare, Beximco Pharma, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, B. Braun, Fresenius, Albert David, BML Parenteral Drugs, Pfizer (Hospira), Pisa, Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aspen Holdings, PSI Ltd, Wintac Limited, AXA Parenterals Ltd, Acebright, Southwest Pharmaceutical, Abbott
Parenteral Drugs Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Parenteral Drugs market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Parenteral Drugs market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Parenteral Drugs Segmentation by Product
Parenteral Drug (LVP, SVP) is defined as one intended for injection through the skin or other external boundary tissue, rather than through the alimentary canal, so that active substances they contain are administered, using gravity or force, directly into a blood vessel, organ, tissue, or lesion. They are infused when administered intravenously (IV), or injected when administered intramuscularly (IM), or subcutaneously into the human body. A large volume parenteral (LVP) is a unit dose container of greater than 100ml that is terminally sterilized by heat. Small volume parenteral (SVP) is a “catch-all” for all non-LVP parenterals products except biologicals. Parenteral drugs, whether a small-molecule or biologic-based drug substance, has increased their share of the overall drug market although solid-dosage products still prevail. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Parenteral Drugs Market This report focuses on global and China Parenteral Drugs market. In 2020, the global Parenteral Drugs market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Parenteral Drugs market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Parenteral Drugs Scope and Market Size Parenteral Drugs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parenteral Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market, this report focuses on the Parenteral Drugs market size by players, , and , for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Segment
LVP Drug
SVP Drug Segment
Hospitals
Medical Centers
Others
Parenteral Drugs Segmentation by Application
Parenteral Drug (LVP
SVP) is defined as one intended for injection through the skin or other external boundary tissue
rather than through the alimentary canal
so that active substances they contain are administered
using gravity or force
directly into a blood vessel
organ
tissue
or lesion. They are infused when administered intravenously (IV)
or injected when administered intramuscularly (IM)
or subcutaneously into the human body. A large volume parenteral (LVP) is a unit dose container of greater than 100ml that is terminally sterilized by heat. Small volume parenteral (SVP) is a “catch-all” for all non-LVP parenterals products except biologicals. Parenteral drugs
whether a small-molecule or biologic-based drug substance
has increased their share of the overall drug market although solid-dosage products still prevail. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Parenteral Drugs Market This report focuses on global and China Parenteral Drugs market. In 2020
the global Parenteral Drugs market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027
with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Parenteral Drugs market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027
at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Parenteral Drugs Scope and Market Size Parenteral Drugs market is segmented by region (country)
players
by Type
and by Application. Players
stakeholders
and other participants in the global Parenteral Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country)
by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market
this report focuses on the Parenteral Drugs market size by players
and
for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Segment
LVP Drug
SVP Drug Segment
Hospitals
Medical Centers
Others
Enquire for customization in Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3549810/global-and-china-parenteral-drugs-market
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Parenteral Drugs market?
- How will the global Parenteral Drugs market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Parenteral Drugs market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Parenteral Drugs market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Parenteral Drugs market throughout the forecast period?
Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report
- Analyst Support: Get your to query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report
- Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report
- Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports
- Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report
Buy Full Report Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/231e1a284ac1eaa6d2a35c9c26f40dc4,0,1,global-and-china-parenteral-drugs-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Parenteral Drugs Product Introduction
1.2 Market
1.2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate
1.2.2 LVP Drug
1.2.3 SVP Drug
1.3 Market
1.3.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Medical Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Parenteral Drugs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Parenteral Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Parenteral Drugs Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parenteral Drugs Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Parenteral Drugs Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Parenteral Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Parenteral Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Parenteral Drugs Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parenteral Drugs Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Parenteral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Parenteral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Market Size (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Parenteral Drugs Price (2016-2021)
5.2 Parenteral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Parenteral Drugs Price Forecast (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, and
6.1 China Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Parenteral Drugs Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Parenteral Drugs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Parenteral Drugs Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Parenteral Drugs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Parenteral Drugs Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price (2016-2021)
6.4 China Parenteral Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price Forecast (2022-2027)
6.5 China Parenteral Drugs Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price (2016-2021)
6.6 China Parenteral Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Parenteral Drugs Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Parenteral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Parenteral Drugs Price Forecast (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
7.2.5 Mexico 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical
12.1.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.1.5 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development
12.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
12.2.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.2.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development
12.3 Kelun Pharma
12.3.1 Kelun Pharma Corporation Information
12.3.2 Kelun Pharma Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Kelun Pharma Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Kelun Pharma Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.3.5 Kelun Pharma Recent Development
12.4 Cook Pharmica
12.4.1 Cook Pharmica Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cook Pharmica Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cook Pharmica Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Cook Pharmica Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.4.5 Cook Pharmica Recent Development
12.5 Patheon
12.5.1 Patheon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Patheon Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Patheon Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Patheon Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.5.5 Patheon Recent Development
12.6 BAG Healthcare
12.6.1 BAG Healthcare Corporation Information
12.6.2 BAG Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 BAG Healthcare Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BAG Healthcare Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.6.5 BAG Healthcare Recent Development
12.7 Beximco Pharma
12.7.1 Beximco Pharma Corporation Information
12.7.2 Beximco Pharma Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Beximco Pharma Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Beximco Pharma Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.7.5 Beximco Pharma Recent Development
12.8 Baxter Healthcare Corporation
12.8.1 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.8.5 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Recent Development
12.9 B. Braun
12.9.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
12.9.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 B. Braun Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 B. Braun Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.9.5 B. Braun Recent Development
12.10 Fresenius
12.10.1 Fresenius Corporation Information
12.10.2 Fresenius Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fresenius Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Fresenius Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.10.5 Fresenius Recent Development
12.11 Ostuka Pharmaceutical
12.11.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.11.5 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development
12.12 BML Parenteral Drugs
12.12.1 BML Parenteral Drugs Corporation Information
12.12.2 BML Parenteral Drugs Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 BML Parenteral Drugs Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 BML Parenteral Drugs Products Offered
12.12.5 BML Parenteral Drugs Recent Development
12.13 Pfizer (Hospira)
12.13.1 Pfizer (Hospira) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Pfizer (Hospira) Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Pfizer (Hospira) Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Pfizer (Hospira) Products Offered
12.13.5 Pfizer (Hospira) Recent Development
12.14 Pisa
12.14.1 Pisa Corporation Information
12.14.2 Pisa Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Pisa Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Pisa Products Offered
12.14.5 Pisa Recent Development
12.15 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd
12.15.1 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Products Offered
12.15.5 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development
12.16 Aspen Holdings
12.16.1 Aspen Holdings Corporation Information
12.16.2 Aspen Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Aspen Holdings Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Aspen Holdings Products Offered
12.16.5 Aspen Holdings Recent Development
12.17 PSI Ltd
12.17.1 PSI Ltd Corporation Information
12.17.2 PSI Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 PSI Ltd Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 PSI Ltd Products Offered
12.17.5 PSI Ltd Recent Development
12.18 Wintac Limited
12.18.1 Wintac Limited Corporation Information
12.18.2 Wintac Limited Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Wintac Limited Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Wintac Limited Products Offered
12.18.5 Wintac Limited Recent Development
12.19 AXA Parenterals Ltd
12.19.1 AXA Parenterals Ltd Corporation Information
12.19.2 AXA Parenterals Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 AXA Parenterals Ltd Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 AXA Parenterals Ltd Products Offered
12.19.5 AXA Parenterals Ltd Recent Development
12.20 Acebright
12.20.1 Acebright Corporation Information
12.20.2 Acebright Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Acebright Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Acebright Products Offered
12.20.5 Acebright Recent Development
12.21 Southwest Pharmaceutical
12.21.1 Southwest Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
12.21.2 Southwest Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Southwest Pharmaceutical Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Southwest Pharmaceutical Products Offered
12.21.5 Southwest Pharmaceutical Recent Development
12.22 Abbott
12.22.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.22.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Abbott Parenteral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Abbott Products Offered
12.22.5 Abbott Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Parenteral Drugs Industry Trends
13.2 Parenteral Drugs Market Drivers
13.3 Parenteral Drugs Market Challenges
13.4 Parenteral Drugs Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Parenteral Drugs Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer