Networking Equipment Market: Back to High Expectations Again

What is Networking Equipment?

Network equipment are the devices which are required for establishing the communication between two or more devices. These devices includes hubs, switches, routers, bridges, gateways, multiplexers, transceivers and firewalls. The network equipment are connected through different topologies such as bus, ring, star, tree, and mesh. In case of wireless networks these devices communicate through the radio waves. Whereas the cables in wired networks are equipped with 15 pin connectors. Moreover, the function of these devices are Open system Interconnection (OSI) reference model. It is estimated that the number of networked devices will increase from 2.4 per capita in 2018 to 3.6 per capita in 2023. Therefore there will be 29.3 billion networked devices in 2023 as compared to 18.4 billion in 2018.

On January 2020, Comcast has launched the Internet device next generation xFi Advanced Gateway. It is capable of delivering multi Gigabit speed.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Alcatel-Lucent (France),Ericsson (Sweden),Juniper Networks (United States),NEC Corp (Japan),HUAWEI (China),CISCO (United States),ZTE (China),D-Link (Taiwan),TP-Link (China),Netgear (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (NIC, Hubs, Switches, Routers, Repeaters, Bridges, Gateways, Multiplexers, Transceivers, Others), Application (Household, Enterprise, Organisation, Others), Organization size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Network type (LAN, MAN, WAN), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)

Market Trends:

Technological Developments in Networking Devices

Rising Usage of Networking Equipment in IT Industry

Market Drivers:

Upsurge in Consumer Broadband Penetration is fueling the market growth. The usage of broadband in commercial as well as household is leading to demand of networking equipment. In addition, the coronavirus pandamic has led to online learning for students and work from home for employees which is having positive impact on the market.

Opportunities:

Development of Smart Cities are Increasing the Demand of Networking Devices. The government has taken initiatives to build smart cities in various economies. In this development Internet of Things will play a vital role.

Challenges:

Complexity involved in development of network standards such as 5G may hamper the market.

Networking Equipment the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Networking Equipment Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Networking Equipment markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Networking Equipment markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Networking Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Networking Equipment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Networking Equipment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Networking Equipment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Networking Equipment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Networking Equipment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

