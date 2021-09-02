Small Arms Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co.

“
The report titled Global Small Arms Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Small Arms market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Small Arms market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Small Arms market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Small Arms market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Small Arms report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Small Arms report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Small Arms market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Small Arms market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Small Arms market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Small Arms market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Small Arms market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Colt’s Manufacturing, Remington Outdoor, Olin Corporation, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), General Dynamics, FN Herstal, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Taurus USA, SSS Defence, GLOCK, Inc., SIG SAUER, Beretta
Market Segmentation by Product:
Revolvers & Pistols
Rifles & Carbines
Assault Rifles
Sub-Machine Guns
Light Machine Guns
Market Segmentation by Application:
Civil
Military
Law Enforcement
The Small Arms Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Small Arms market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Small Arms market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Small Arms market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Small Arms industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Small Arms market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Small Arms market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Arms market?
Table of Contents:
1 Small Arms Market Overview
1.1 Small Arms Product Scope
1.2 Small Arms Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Revolvers & Pistols
1.2.3 Rifles & Carbines
1.2.4 Assault Rifles
1.2.5 Sub-Machine Guns
1.2.6 Light Machine Guns
1.3 Small Arms Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Small Arms Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Civil
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Law Enforcement
1.4 Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Small Arms Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Small Arms Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Small Arms Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Small Arms Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Small Arms Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Small Arms Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Small Arms Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Small Arms Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Small Arms Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Small Arms Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Small Arms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Small Arms as of 2020)
3.4 Global Small Arms Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Small Arms Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Small Arms Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Small Arms Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Small Arms Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Small Arms Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Small Arms Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Small Arms Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Small Arms Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Small Arms Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Small Arms Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Small Arms Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Small Arms Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Small Arms Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Small Arms Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Small Arms Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Small Arms Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Small Arms Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Small Arms Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Small Arms Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Small Arms Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small Arms Business
12.1 Smith & Wesson
12.1.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information
12.1.2 Smith & Wesson Business Overview
12.1.3 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Products Offered
12.1.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Development
12.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co.
12.2.1 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Business Overview
12.2.3 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Small Arms Products Offered
12.2.5 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Recent Development
12.3 Colt’s Manufacturing
12.3.1 Colt’s Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.3.2 Colt’s Manufacturing Business Overview
12.3.3 Colt’s Manufacturing Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Colt’s Manufacturing Small Arms Products Offered
12.3.5 Colt’s Manufacturing Recent Development
12.4 Remington Outdoor
12.4.1 Remington Outdoor Corporation Information
12.4.2 Remington Outdoor Business Overview
12.4.3 Remington Outdoor Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Remington Outdoor Small Arms Products Offered
12.4.5 Remington Outdoor Recent Development
12.5 Olin Corporation
12.5.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Olin Corporation Business Overview
12.5.3 Olin Corporation Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Olin Corporation Small Arms Products Offered
12.5.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)
12.6.1 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Business Overview
12.6.3 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Small Arms Products Offered
12.6.5 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Recent Development
12.7 General Dynamics
12.7.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information
12.7.2 General Dynamics Business Overview
12.7.3 General Dynamics Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 General Dynamics Small Arms Products Offered
12.7.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.8 FN Herstal
12.8.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information
12.8.2 FN Herstal Business Overview
12.8.3 FN Herstal Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 FN Herstal Small Arms Products Offered
12.8.5 FN Herstal Recent Development
12.9 O.F. Mossberg & Sons
12.9.1 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Corporation Information
12.9.2 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Business Overview
12.9.3 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Small Arms Products Offered
12.9.5 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Recent Development
12.10 Taurus USA
12.10.1 Taurus USA Corporation Information
12.10.2 Taurus USA Business Overview
12.10.3 Taurus USA Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Taurus USA Small Arms Products Offered
12.10.5 Taurus USA Recent Development
12.11 SSS Defence
12.11.1 SSS Defence Corporation Information
12.11.2 SSS Defence Business Overview
12.11.3 SSS Defence Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SSS Defence Small Arms Products Offered
12.11.5 SSS Defence Recent Development
12.12 GLOCK, Inc.
12.12.1 GLOCK, Inc. Corporation Information
12.12.2 GLOCK, Inc. Business Overview
12.12.3 GLOCK, Inc. Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 GLOCK, Inc. Small Arms Products Offered
12.12.5 GLOCK, Inc. Recent Development
12.13 SIG SAUER
12.13.1 SIG SAUER Corporation Information
12.13.2 SIG SAUER Business Overview
12.13.3 SIG SAUER Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 SIG SAUER Small Arms Products Offered
12.13.5 SIG SAUER Recent Development
12.14 Beretta
12.14.1 Beretta Corporation Information
12.14.2 Beretta Business Overview
12.14.3 Beretta Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Beretta Small Arms Products Offered
12.14.5 Beretta Recent Development
13 Small Arms Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Small Arms Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Small Arms
13.4 Small Arms Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Small Arms Distributors List
14.3 Small Arms Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Small Arms Market Trends
15.2 Small Arms Drivers
15.3 Small Arms Market Challenges
15.4 Small Arms Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
