Small Arms Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co.

The report titled Global Small Arms Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Small Arms market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Small Arms market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Small Arms market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Small Arms market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Small Arms report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Small Arms report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Small Arms market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Small Arms market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Small Arms market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Small Arms market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Small Arms market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Colt’s Manufacturing, Remington Outdoor, Olin Corporation, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), General Dynamics, FN Herstal, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Taurus USA, SSS Defence, GLOCK, Inc., SIG SAUER, Beretta

Market Segmentation by Product:

Revolvers & Pistols

Rifles & Carbines

Assault Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Light Machine Guns



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil

Military

Law Enforcement



The Small Arms Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Small Arms market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Small Arms market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Small Arms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Small Arms industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small Arms market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small Arms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Arms market?

Table of Contents:

1 Small Arms Market Overview

1.1 Small Arms Product Scope

1.2 Small Arms Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Revolvers & Pistols

1.2.3 Rifles & Carbines

1.2.4 Assault Rifles

1.2.5 Sub-Machine Guns

1.2.6 Light Machine Guns

1.3 Small Arms Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Arms Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Law Enforcement

1.4 Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Small Arms Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Small Arms Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Small Arms Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Small Arms Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Small Arms Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Small Arms Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Small Arms Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Small Arms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Small Arms Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Small Arms Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Small Arms Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Small Arms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Small Arms as of 2020)

3.4 Global Small Arms Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Small Arms Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Small Arms Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Small Arms Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Small Arms Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Small Arms Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Small Arms Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Small Arms Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Small Arms Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Small Arms Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Small Arms Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Small Arms Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Small Arms Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Small Arms Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Small Arms Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Small Arms Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Small Arms Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Small Arms Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Small Arms Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Small Arms Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Small Arms Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Small Arms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Small Arms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Small Arms Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small Arms Business

12.1 Smith & Wesson

12.1.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Smith & Wesson Business Overview

12.1.3 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Products Offered

12.1.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Development

12.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co.

12.2.1 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Business Overview

12.2.3 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Small Arms Products Offered

12.2.5 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Recent Development

12.3 Colt’s Manufacturing

12.3.1 Colt’s Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.3.2 Colt’s Manufacturing Business Overview

12.3.3 Colt’s Manufacturing Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Colt’s Manufacturing Small Arms Products Offered

12.3.5 Colt’s Manufacturing Recent Development

12.4 Remington Outdoor

12.4.1 Remington Outdoor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Remington Outdoor Business Overview

12.4.3 Remington Outdoor Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Remington Outdoor Small Arms Products Offered

12.4.5 Remington Outdoor Recent Development

12.5 Olin Corporation

12.5.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Olin Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Olin Corporation Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Olin Corporation Small Arms Products Offered

12.5.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

12.6.1 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Business Overview

12.6.3 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Small Arms Products Offered

12.6.5 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Recent Development

12.7 General Dynamics

12.7.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

12.7.2 General Dynamics Business Overview

12.7.3 General Dynamics Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 General Dynamics Small Arms Products Offered

12.7.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.8 FN Herstal

12.8.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information

12.8.2 FN Herstal Business Overview

12.8.3 FN Herstal Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FN Herstal Small Arms Products Offered

12.8.5 FN Herstal Recent Development

12.9 O.F. Mossberg & Sons

12.9.1 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Corporation Information

12.9.2 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Business Overview

12.9.3 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Small Arms Products Offered

12.9.5 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Recent Development

12.10 Taurus USA

12.10.1 Taurus USA Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taurus USA Business Overview

12.10.3 Taurus USA Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taurus USA Small Arms Products Offered

12.10.5 Taurus USA Recent Development

12.11 SSS Defence

12.11.1 SSS Defence Corporation Information

12.11.2 SSS Defence Business Overview

12.11.3 SSS Defence Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SSS Defence Small Arms Products Offered

12.11.5 SSS Defence Recent Development

12.12 GLOCK, Inc.

12.12.1 GLOCK, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 GLOCK, Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 GLOCK, Inc. Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GLOCK, Inc. Small Arms Products Offered

12.12.5 GLOCK, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 SIG SAUER

12.13.1 SIG SAUER Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIG SAUER Business Overview

12.13.3 SIG SAUER Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SIG SAUER Small Arms Products Offered

12.13.5 SIG SAUER Recent Development

12.14 Beretta

12.14.1 Beretta Corporation Information

12.14.2 Beretta Business Overview

12.14.3 Beretta Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Beretta Small Arms Products Offered

12.14.5 Beretta Recent Development

13 Small Arms Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Small Arms Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Small Arms

13.4 Small Arms Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Small Arms Distributors List

14.3 Small Arms Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Small Arms Market Trends

15.2 Small Arms Drivers

15.3 Small Arms Market Challenges

15.4 Small Arms Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

