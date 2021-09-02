Workwear and Uniforms Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | VF Corporation, Fristads Kansas Group, Carhartt

“

The report titled Global Workwear and Uniforms Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Workwear and Uniforms market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Workwear and Uniforms market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Workwear and Uniforms market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Workwear and Uniforms market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Workwear and Uniforms report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Workwear and Uniforms report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Workwear and Uniforms market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Workwear and Uniforms market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Workwear and Uniforms market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Workwear and Uniforms market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Workwear and Uniforms market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

VF Corporation, Fristads Kansas Group, Carhartt, Alsico, Wesfarmers, Cintas, Vostok Service, Engelbert Strauss, Aramark, UniFirst, Adolphe Lafont, Technoavia, Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment, Hultafors Group, Würth Modyf, YIHE, Sioen, Lantian Hewu, Yeliya, Shanxi Jinyi, Tianming Group, Qinglai Chuangxin

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Workwear

Professional Workwear

Uniform



Market Segmentation by Application:

Service

Manufacturing

Construction

Agriculture & Forestry

Others



The Workwear and Uniforms Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Workwear and Uniforms market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Workwear and Uniforms market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Workwear and Uniforms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Workwear and Uniforms industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Workwear and Uniforms market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Workwear and Uniforms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Workwear and Uniforms market?

Table of Contents:

1 Workwear and Uniforms Market Overview

1.1 Workwear and Uniforms Product Scope

1.2 Workwear and Uniforms Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 General Workwear

1.2.3 Professional Workwear

1.2.4 Uniform

1.3 Workwear and Uniforms Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Service

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Agriculture & Forestry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Workwear and Uniforms Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Workwear and Uniforms Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Workwear and Uniforms Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Workwear and Uniforms Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Workwear and Uniforms as of 2020)

3.4 Global Workwear and Uniforms Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Workwear and Uniforms Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Workwear and Uniforms Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Workwear and Uniforms Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Workwear and Uniforms Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Workwear and Uniforms Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Workwear and Uniforms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Workwear and Uniforms Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Workwear and Uniforms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 172 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 172 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Workwear and Uniforms Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Workwear and Uniforms Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Workwear and Uniforms Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Workwear and Uniforms Business

12.1 VF Corporation

12.1.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 VF Corporation Business Overview

12.1.3 VF Corporation Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 VF Corporation Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.1.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Fristads Kansas Group

12.2.1 Fristads Kansas Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fristads Kansas Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Fristads Kansas Group Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fristads Kansas Group Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.2.5 Fristads Kansas Group Recent Development

12.3 Carhartt

12.3.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carhartt Business Overview

12.3.3 Carhartt Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Carhartt Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.3.5 Carhartt Recent Development

12.4 Alsico

12.4.1 Alsico Corporation Information

12.4.2 Alsico Business Overview

12.4.3 Alsico Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Alsico Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.4.5 Alsico Recent Development

12.5 Wesfarmers

12.5.1 Wesfarmers Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wesfarmers Business Overview

12.5.3 Wesfarmers Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wesfarmers Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.5.5 Wesfarmers Recent Development

12.6 Cintas

12.6.1 Cintas Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cintas Business Overview

12.6.3 Cintas Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cintas Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.6.5 Cintas Recent Development

12.7 Vostok Service

12.7.1 Vostok Service Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vostok Service Business Overview

12.7.3 Vostok Service Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vostok Service Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.7.5 Vostok Service Recent Development

12.8 Engelbert Strauss

12.8.1 Engelbert Strauss Corporation Information

12.8.2 Engelbert Strauss Business Overview

12.8.3 Engelbert Strauss Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Engelbert Strauss Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.8.5 Engelbert Strauss Recent Development

12.9 Aramark

12.9.1 Aramark Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aramark Business Overview

12.9.3 Aramark Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Aramark Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.9.5 Aramark Recent Development

12.10 UniFirst

12.10.1 UniFirst Corporation Information

12.10.2 UniFirst Business Overview

12.10.3 UniFirst Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 UniFirst Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.10.5 UniFirst Recent Development

12.11 Adolphe Lafont

12.11.1 Adolphe Lafont Corporation Information

12.11.2 Adolphe Lafont Business Overview

12.11.3 Adolphe Lafont Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Adolphe Lafont Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.11.5 Adolphe Lafont Recent Development

12.12 Technoavia

12.12.1 Technoavia Corporation Information

12.12.2 Technoavia Business Overview

12.12.3 Technoavia Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Technoavia Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.12.5 Technoavia Recent Development

12.13 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment

12.13.1 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Business Overview

12.13.3 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.13.5 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Recent Development

12.14 Hultafors Group

12.14.1 Hultafors Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hultafors Group Business Overview

12.14.3 Hultafors Group Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hultafors Group Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.14.5 Hultafors Group Recent Development

12.15 Würth Modyf

12.15.1 Würth Modyf Corporation Information

12.15.2 Würth Modyf Business Overview

12.15.3 Würth Modyf Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Würth Modyf Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.15.5 Würth Modyf Recent Development

12.16 YIHE

12.16.1 YIHE Corporation Information

12.16.2 YIHE Business Overview

12.16.3 YIHE Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 YIHE Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.16.5 YIHE Recent Development

12.17 Sioen

12.17.1 Sioen Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sioen Business Overview

12.17.3 Sioen Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sioen Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.17.5 Sioen Recent Development

12.18 Lantian Hewu

12.18.1 Lantian Hewu Corporation Information

12.18.2 Lantian Hewu Business Overview

12.18.3 Lantian Hewu Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Lantian Hewu Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.18.5 Lantian Hewu Recent Development

12.19 Yeliya

12.19.1 Yeliya Corporation Information

12.19.2 Yeliya Business Overview

12.19.3 Yeliya Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Yeliya Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.19.5 Yeliya Recent Development

12.20 Shanxi Jinyi

12.20.1 Shanxi Jinyi Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shanxi Jinyi Business Overview

12.20.3 Shanxi Jinyi Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shanxi Jinyi Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.20.5 Shanxi Jinyi Recent Development

12.21 Tianming Group

12.21.1 Tianming Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tianming Group Business Overview

12.21.3 Tianming Group Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tianming Group Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.21.5 Tianming Group Recent Development

12.22 Qinglai Chuangxin

12.22.1 Qinglai Chuangxin Corporation Information

12.22.2 Qinglai Chuangxin Business Overview

12.22.3 Qinglai Chuangxin Workwear and Uniforms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Qinglai Chuangxin Workwear and Uniforms Products Offered

12.22.5 Qinglai Chuangxin Recent Development

13 Workwear and Uniforms Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Workwear and Uniforms Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Workwear and Uniforms

13.4 Workwear and Uniforms Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Workwear and Uniforms Distributors List

14.3 Workwear and Uniforms Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Workwear and Uniforms Market Trends

15.2 Workwear and Uniforms Drivers

15.3 Workwear and Uniforms Market Challenges

15.4 Workwear and Uniforms Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

