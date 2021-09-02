Hydrogen Market Regional Trend, Revenue And Growth Forecast 2027 | Linde Group, Air Liquide, Air Products

“

The report titled Global Hydrogen Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydrogen market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydrogen market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydrogen market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydrogen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydrogen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydrogen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydrogen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydrogen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydrogen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydrogen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydrogen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Linde Group, Air Liquide, Air Products, Air Water, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, Yingde Gases

Market Segmentation by Product:

Captive Hydrogen

Merchant Hydrogen



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Refining

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Steel Production

Others



The Hydrogen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydrogen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydrogen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydrogen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydrogen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydrogen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydrogen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydrogen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hydrogen Market Overview

1.1 Hydrogen Product Scope

1.2 Hydrogen Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrogen Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Captive Hydrogen

1.2.3 Merchant Hydrogen

1.3 Hydrogen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Oil Refining

1.3.3 Ammonia Production

1.3.4 Methanol Production

1.3.5 Steel Production

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Hydrogen Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hydrogen Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Hydrogen Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Hydrogen Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Hydrogen Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Hydrogen Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hydrogen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Hydrogen Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Hydrogen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Hydrogen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Hydrogen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Hydrogen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Hydrogen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Hydrogen Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hydrogen Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Hydrogen Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hydrogen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hydrogen as of 2020)

3.4 Global Hydrogen Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Hydrogen Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Hydrogen Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hydrogen Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Hydrogen Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hydrogen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hydrogen Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hydrogen Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Hydrogen Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hydrogen Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Hydrogen Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hydrogen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Hydrogen Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Hydrogen Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hydrogen Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Hydrogen Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Hydrogen Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Hydrogen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Hydrogen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Hydrogen Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Hydrogen Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Hydrogen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Hydrogen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 124 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 124 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Hydrogen Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Hydrogen Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Hydrogen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Hydrogen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Hydrogen Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Hydrogen Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Hydrogen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Hydrogen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Hydrogen Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Hydrogen Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Hydrogen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Hydrogen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Hydrogen Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrogen Business

12.1 Linde Group

12.1.1 Linde Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Linde Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Linde Group Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Linde Group Hydrogen Products Offered

12.1.5 Linde Group Recent Development

12.2 Air Liquide

12.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

12.2.2 Air Liquide Business Overview

12.2.3 Air Liquide Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Air Liquide Hydrogen Products Offered

12.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

12.3 Air Products

12.3.1 Air Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Air Products Business Overview

12.3.3 Air Products Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Air Products Hydrogen Products Offered

12.3.5 Air Products Recent Development

12.4 Air Water

12.4.1 Air Water Corporation Information

12.4.2 Air Water Business Overview

12.4.3 Air Water Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Air Water Hydrogen Products Offered

12.4.5 Air Water Recent Development

12.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

12.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Business Overview

12.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Hydrogen Products Offered

12.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development

12.6 Messer Group

12.6.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Messer Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Messer Group Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Messer Group Hydrogen Products Offered

12.6.5 Messer Group Recent Development

12.7 Yingde Gases

12.7.1 Yingde Gases Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yingde Gases Business Overview

12.7.3 Yingde Gases Hydrogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yingde Gases Hydrogen Products Offered

12.7.5 Yingde Gases Recent Development

…

13 Hydrogen Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Hydrogen Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydrogen

13.4 Hydrogen Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Hydrogen Distributors List

14.3 Hydrogen Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Hydrogen Market Trends

15.2 Hydrogen Drivers

15.3 Hydrogen Market Challenges

15.4 Hydrogen Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

