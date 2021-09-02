Marine VHF Radio Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2021-2027 | Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

“
The report titled Global Marine VHF Radio Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine VHF Radio market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine VHF Radio market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine VHF Radio report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine VHF Radio report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine VHF Radio market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine VHF Radio market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine VHF Radio market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine VHF Radio market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine VHF Radio market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ), Uniden, Raymarine (FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR (Satcom Global), Furuno, Fujian Feitong Communication Technology, Recent
Market Segmentation by Product:
Fixed-Mount
Handheld
Market Segmentation by Application:
Fishery
Transport
Leisure and Recreation
Others
The Marine VHF Radio Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine VHF Radio market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine VHF Radio market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Marine VHF Radio market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine VHF Radio industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Marine VHF Radio market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Marine VHF Radio market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine VHF Radio market?
Table of Contents:
1 Marine VHF Radio Market Overview
1.1 Marine VHF Radio Product Scope
1.2 Marine VHF Radio Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Fixed-Mount
1.2.3 Handheld
1.3 Marine VHF Radio Segment by End User
1.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Comparison by End User (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Fishery
1.3.3 Transport
1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Marine VHF Radio Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Marine VHF Radio as of 2020)
3.4 Global Marine VHF Radio Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Marine VHF Radio Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by End User
5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Review by End User (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price by End User (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by End User (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by End User (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by End User (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price Forecast by End User (2022-2027)
6 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User
6.3.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2022-2027)
7 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User
7.3.1 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by End User (2022-2027)
8 China Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User
8.3.1 China 154 Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 154 Sales Breakdown by End User (2022-2027)
9 Japan Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User
9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by End User (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by End User (2022-2027)
11 India Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Marine VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User
11.3.1 India Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine VHF Radio Business
12.1 Icom Inc.
12.1.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Icom Inc. Business Overview
12.1.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.1.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu)
12.2.1 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Business Overview
12.2.3 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.2.5 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Recent Development
12.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )
12.3.1 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Business Overview
12.3.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.3.5 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Recent Development
12.4 Uniden
12.4.1 Uniden Corporation Information
12.4.2 Uniden Business Overview
12.4.3 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.4.5 Uniden Recent Development
12.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems)
12.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Business Overview
12.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Recent Development
12.6 Entel Group
12.6.1 Entel Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Entel Group Business Overview
12.6.3 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.6.5 Entel Group Recent Development
12.7 JVCKENWOOD
12.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Information
12.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Business Overview
12.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development
12.8 Jotron
12.8.1 Jotron Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jotron Business Overview
12.8.3 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.8.5 Jotron Recent Development
12.9 Navico
12.9.1 Navico Corporation Information
12.9.2 Navico Business Overview
12.9.3 Navico Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Navico Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.9.5 Navico Recent Development
12.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global)
12.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Corporation Information
12.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Business Overview
12.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Recent Development
12.11 Furuno
12.11.1 Furuno Corporation Information
12.11.2 Furuno Business Overview
12.11.3 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.11.5 Furuno Recent Development
12.12 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology
12.12.1 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Business Overview
12.12.3 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.12.5 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Recent Development
12.13 Recent
12.13.1 Recent Corporation Information
12.13.2 Recent Business Overview
12.13.3 Recent Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Recent Marine VHF Radio Products Offered
12.13.5 Recent Recent Development
13 Marine VHF Radio Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Marine VHF Radio Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine VHF Radio
13.4 Marine VHF Radio Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Marine VHF Radio Distributors List
14.3 Marine VHF Radio Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Trends
15.2 Marine VHF Radio Drivers
15.3 Marine VHF Radio Market Challenges
15.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”