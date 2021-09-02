E-Liquids Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands

“

The report titled Global E-Liquids Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-Liquids market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-Liquids market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-Liquids market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Liquids market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Liquids report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Liquids report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Liquids market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Liquids market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Liquids market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Liquids market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Liquids market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape, Truvape, VaporCast, Space Jam, Kings Crest, Ripe Vapes, Nicquid, Dinner Lady, Vape Wild, Black Note, Halcyon Vapors, Nicopure Labs, Huajia, Molecule Labs

Market Segmentation by Product:

PG Base E-Liquids

VG Base E-Liquids

Blend PG & VG



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offline

Online



The E-Liquids Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-Liquids market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-Liquids market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Liquids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Liquids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Liquids market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Liquids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Liquids market?

Table of Contents:

1 E-Liquids Market Overview

1.1 E-Liquids Product Scope

1.2 E-Liquids Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 PG Base E-Liquids

1.2.3 VG Base E-Liquids

1.2.4 Blend PG & VG

1.3 E-Liquids Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Comparison by Sales Channel (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online

1.4 E-Liquids Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global E-Liquids Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global E-Liquids Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 E-Liquids Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global E-Liquids Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-Liquids Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America E-Liquids Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe E-Liquids Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China E-Liquids Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan E-Liquids Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India E-Liquids Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global E-Liquids Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top E-Liquids Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top E-Liquids Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global E-Liquids Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in E-Liquids as of 2020)

3.4 Global E-Liquids Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers E-Liquids Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global E-Liquids Market Size by Type

4.1 Global E-Liquids Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global E-Liquids Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global E-Liquids Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global E-Liquids Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global E-Liquids Market Size by Sales Channel

5.1 Global E-Liquids Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global E-Liquids Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global E-Liquids Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global E-Liquids Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America E-Liquids Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America E-Liquids Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America E-Liquids Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel

6.3.1 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

7 Europe E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe E-Liquids Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe E-Liquids Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe E-Liquids Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel

7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

8 China E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China E-Liquids Sales by Company

8.1.1 China E-Liquids Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China E-Liquids Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel

8.3.1 China 160 Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 160 Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

9 Japan E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan E-Liquids Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan E-Liquids Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan E-Liquids Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

11 India E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India E-Liquids Sales by Company

11.1.1 India E-Liquids Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India E-Liquids Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel

11.3.1 India E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India E-Liquids Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Liquids Business

12.1 Halo

12.1.1 Halo Corporation Information

12.1.2 Halo Business Overview

12.1.3 Halo E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Halo E-Liquids Products Offered

12.1.5 Halo Recent Development

12.2 VMR Product

12.2.1 VMR Product Corporation Information

12.2.2 VMR Product Business Overview

12.2.3 VMR Product E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 VMR Product E-Liquids Products Offered

12.2.5 VMR Product Recent Development

12.3 Turning Points Brands

12.3.1 Turning Points Brands Corporation Information

12.3.2 Turning Points Brands Business Overview

12.3.3 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Products Offered

12.3.5 Turning Points Brands Recent Development

12.4 Nasty Juice

12.4.1 Nasty Juice Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nasty Juice Business Overview

12.4.3 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Products Offered

12.4.5 Nasty Juice Recent Development

12.5 NicVape

12.5.1 NicVape Corporation Information

12.5.2 NicVape Business Overview

12.5.3 NicVape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NicVape E-Liquids Products Offered

12.5.5 NicVape Recent Development

12.6 Truvape

12.6.1 Truvape Corporation Information

12.6.2 Truvape Business Overview

12.6.3 Truvape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Truvape E-Liquids Products Offered

12.6.5 Truvape Recent Development

12.7 VaporCast

12.7.1 VaporCast Corporation Information

12.7.2 VaporCast Business Overview

12.7.3 VaporCast E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 VaporCast E-Liquids Products Offered

12.7.5 VaporCast Recent Development

12.8 Space Jam

12.8.1 Space Jam Corporation Information

12.8.2 Space Jam Business Overview

12.8.3 Space Jam E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Space Jam E-Liquids Products Offered

12.8.5 Space Jam Recent Development

12.9 Kings Crest

12.9.1 Kings Crest Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kings Crest Business Overview

12.9.3 Kings Crest E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kings Crest E-Liquids Products Offered

12.9.5 Kings Crest Recent Development

12.10 Ripe Vapes

12.10.1 Ripe Vapes Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ripe Vapes Business Overview

12.10.3 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Products Offered

12.10.5 Ripe Vapes Recent Development

12.11 Nicquid

12.11.1 Nicquid Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nicquid Business Overview

12.11.3 Nicquid E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nicquid E-Liquids Products Offered

12.11.5 Nicquid Recent Development

12.12 Dinner Lady

12.12.1 Dinner Lady Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dinner Lady Business Overview

12.12.3 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Products Offered

12.12.5 Dinner Lady Recent Development

12.13 Vape Wild

12.13.1 Vape Wild Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vape Wild Business Overview

12.13.3 Vape Wild E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vape Wild E-Liquids Products Offered

12.13.5 Vape Wild Recent Development

12.14 Black Note

12.14.1 Black Note Corporation Information

12.14.2 Black Note Business Overview

12.14.3 Black Note E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Black Note E-Liquids Products Offered

12.14.5 Black Note Recent Development

12.15 Halcyon Vapors

12.15.1 Halcyon Vapors Corporation Information

12.15.2 Halcyon Vapors Business Overview

12.15.3 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Products Offered

12.15.5 Halcyon Vapors Recent Development

12.16 Nicopure Labs

12.16.1 Nicopure Labs Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nicopure Labs Business Overview

12.16.3 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Products Offered

12.16.5 Nicopure Labs Recent Development

12.17 Huajia

12.17.1 Huajia Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huajia Business Overview

12.17.3 Huajia E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huajia E-Liquids Products Offered

12.17.5 Huajia Recent Development

12.18 Molecule Labs

12.18.1 Molecule Labs Corporation Information

12.18.2 Molecule Labs Business Overview

12.18.3 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Products Offered

12.18.5 Molecule Labs Recent Development

13 E-Liquids Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 E-Liquids Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-Liquids

13.4 E-Liquids Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 E-Liquids Distributors List

14.3 E-Liquids Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 E-Liquids Market Trends

15.2 E-Liquids Drivers

15.3 E-Liquids Market Challenges

15.4 E-Liquids Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

