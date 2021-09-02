Rare Earth Magnet Market Demand, Regional Analysis Growth Drivers, Leading Companies and Forecasts 2027 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

The report titled Global Rare Earth Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Tianhe Magnetics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

EV

Other Automotive

Air Conditioning

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Rare Earth Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Scope

1.2 Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Sintered Neodymium Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded Neodymium Magnet

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 Other Automotive

1.3.4 Air Conditioning

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Wind Energy

1.3.7 Consumer Goods & Electronics

1.3.8 Industrial Machinery

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rare Earth Magnet as of 2020)

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rare Earth Magnet Business

12.1 Hitachi Metals Group

12.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development

12.2 Shin-Etsu

12.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shin-Etsu Business Overview

12.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

12.3 TDK

12.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.3.2 TDK Business Overview

12.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.3.5 TDK Recent Development

12.4 VAC

12.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

12.4.2 VAC Business Overview

12.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.4.5 VAC Recent Development

12.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

12.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Business Overview

12.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

12.6 Yunsheng Company

12.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yunsheng Company Business Overview

12.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

12.7 YSM

12.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 YSM Business Overview

12.7.3 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.7.5 YSM Recent Development

12.8 JL MAG

12.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

12.8.2 JL MAG Business Overview

12.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

12.9 ZHmag

12.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZHmag Business Overview

12.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

12.10 Jingci Material Science

12.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jingci Material Science Business Overview

12.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Development

12.11 AT&M

12.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

12.11.2 AT&M Business Overview

12.11.3 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.11.5 AT&M Recent Development

12.12 NBJJ

12.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

12.12.2 NBJJ Business Overview

12.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

12.13 Innuovo Magnetics

12.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Business Overview

12.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

12.14 SGM

12.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

12.14.2 SGM Business Overview

12.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.14.5 SGM Recent Development

12.15 Galaxy Magnetic

12.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Business Overview

12.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

12.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

12.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Recent Development

12.17 Earth- Panda

12.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

12.17.2 Earth- Panda Business Overview

12.17.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

12.18 Magsuper

12.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

12.18.2 Magsuper Business Overview

12.18.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

12.19 Daido Electronics

12.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

12.19.2 Daido Electronics Business Overview

12.19.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development

12.20 Tianhe Magnetics

12.20.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information

12.20.2 Tianhe Magnetics Business Overview

12.20.3 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.20.5 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development

13 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Rare Earth Magnet Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rare Earth Magnet

13.4 Rare Earth Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Rare Earth Magnet Distributors List

14.3 Rare Earth Magnet Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Trends

15.2 Rare Earth Magnet Drivers

15.3 Rare Earth Magnet Market Challenges

15.4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

