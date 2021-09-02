Cardan Shaft Market Size 2021, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2027 | GKN, Dana, IFA Group

“

The report titled Global Cardan Shaft Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cardan Shaft market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cardan Shaft market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cardan Shaft market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cardan Shaft market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cardan Shaft report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cardan Shaft report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cardan Shaft market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cardan Shaft market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cardan Shaft market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cardan Shaft market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cardan Shaft market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GKN, Dana, IFA Group, Meritor, AAM, JTEKT Corporation, Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft, Wanxiang Qianchao, Neapco Component, Showa Corporation, GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd., Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Gewes, Taier Heavy Industry, Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.), WiCHMANN GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Small Series

Medium Series

Heavy Duty Series



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Machinery and Equipment

Others



The Cardan Shaft Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cardan Shaft market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cardan Shaft market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cardan Shaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cardan Shaft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cardan Shaft market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cardan Shaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cardan Shaft market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cardan Shaft Market Overview

1.1 Cardan Shaft Product Scope

1.2 Cardan Shaft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Small Series

1.2.3 Medium Series

1.2.4 Heavy Duty Series

1.3 Cardan Shaft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Machinery and Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Cardan Shaft Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Cardan Shaft Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Cardan Shaft Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Cardan Shaft Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Cardan Shaft Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Cardan Shaft Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cardan Shaft Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Cardan Shaft Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cardan Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cardan Shaft as of 2020)

3.4 Global Cardan Shaft Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Cardan Shaft Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cardan Shaft Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cardan Shaft Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Cardan Shaft Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Cardan Shaft Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Cardan Shaft Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Cardan Shaft Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Cardan Shaft Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Cardan Shaft Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Cardan Shaft Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Cardan Shaft Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Cardan Shaft Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Cardan Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cardan Shaft Business

12.1 GKN

12.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.1.2 GKN Business Overview

12.1.3 GKN Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GKN Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.1.5 GKN Recent Development

12.2 Dana

12.2.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dana Business Overview

12.2.3 Dana Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dana Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.2.5 Dana Recent Development

12.3 IFA Group

12.3.1 IFA Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 IFA Group Business Overview

12.3.3 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.3.5 IFA Group Recent Development

12.4 Meritor

12.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Meritor Business Overview

12.4.3 Meritor Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Meritor Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.4.5 Meritor Recent Development

12.5 AAM

12.5.1 AAM Corporation Information

12.5.2 AAM Business Overview

12.5.3 AAM Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AAM Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.5.5 AAM Recent Development

12.6 JTEKT Corporation

12.6.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 JTEKT Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.6.5 JTEKT Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft

12.7.1 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Business Overview

12.7.3 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.7.5 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Recent Development

12.8 Wanxiang Qianchao

12.8.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Business Overview

12.8.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.8.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development

12.9 Neapco Component

12.9.1 Neapco Component Corporation Information

12.9.2 Neapco Component Business Overview

12.9.3 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.9.5 Neapco Component Recent Development

12.10 Showa Corporation

12.10.1 Showa Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Showa Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.10.5 Showa Corporation Recent Development

12.11 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd.

12.11.1 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.11.3 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.11.5 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.12 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG

12.12.1 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.12.2 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

12.12.3 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.12.5 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.13 Gewes

12.13.1 Gewes Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gewes Business Overview

12.13.3 Gewes Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Gewes Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.13.5 Gewes Recent Development

12.14 Taier Heavy Industry

12.14.1 Taier Heavy Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 Taier Heavy Industry Business Overview

12.14.3 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.14.5 Taier Heavy Industry Recent Development

12.15 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.)

12.15.1 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Business Overview

12.15.3 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.15.5 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Recent Development

12.16 WiCHMANN GmbH

12.16.1 WiCHMANN GmbH Corporation Information

12.16.2 WiCHMANN GmbH Business Overview

12.16.3 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.16.5 WiCHMANN GmbH Recent Development

13 Cardan Shaft Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Cardan Shaft Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cardan Shaft

13.4 Cardan Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Cardan Shaft Distributors List

14.3 Cardan Shaft Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Cardan Shaft Market Trends

15.2 Cardan Shaft Drivers

15.3 Cardan Shaft Market Challenges

15.4 Cardan Shaft Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

