Drywall Board Market May Set New Growth Story | Knauf, CSR Building Supplies, Nippon Plaster

Saint Gobain (France), USG Corporation (United States), Knauf (Germany), CSR Building Supplies Ltd (Canada), Nippon Plaster Co Ltd (Japan), Yoshino Gypsum (Japan), Etex Group (Belgium), Lafarge Group (France), Boral (Australia), Arauco (Chile), Armstrong World Industries (United States)

Brief Overview on Drywall Board:

Drywall Is A Construction Material Comprising Of Thin Panels Of Gypsum. The Board Consists Of A Layer Of The Gypsum Rock Sandwiched Between Two Layers Of A Special Paper. Drywall Boards Has Many Characteristics Like High Strength, High Ductility And Light Weight. Main Raw Material Of The Drywall Is Natural Dihydrate Gypsum (CaS04.2H20) And Natural Anhydrite (CaS04). Besides Being Easy To Install, Drywall Provides Effective Protection Against Fire. Drywalls are Utilized For Partitioning Any Interior Room And Are The Preferred Choice Of Construction For A Variety Of Applications, In Homes, Hotels, Hospitals, Schools, Theatres, And Industry. In The United States, the Drywalls Are the Most Common Building Materials

Key Market Trends:

Preference of Millennials for Improved Drywall Boards with Enhanced Visual Appeal

Opportunities:

There Are Growing Opportunities for the Usage of Drywall in Household Real Estate for the Application of Cost Cutting

Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Real Estate Sector and Demand for Improved Residential As Well As Commercial Buildings Owing To Urbanization

Increased Aesthetics Consciousness And Rise In Money Spending Capacity In Developing Economies Like India, China And Brazil

Segmentation of the Global Drywall Board Market:

by Type (Wall Board, Ceiling Board, Flooring Board, Others), Application (Residential Sector, Industrial Sector, Commercial Sector, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Drywall Board Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Drywall Board market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Drywall Board market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

