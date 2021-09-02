Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Allergan, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Allergan PLC (Ireland), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (United States), Genfit SA (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences Inc. (United States), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Merck & Co. (United States), Viking Therapeutics (United States)

Brief Overview on Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis:

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is a disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholics; it causes liver damage that is histologically indistinguishable from alcoholic hepatitis. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis develops most often in patients with at least one of the following risk factors: obesity, and glucose intolerance, and dyslipidemia. Laboratory findings include elevations in aminotransferase levels. The biopsy is required to confirm the diagnosis. Treatment includes the elimination of causes and risk factors. Fat causes inflammation and damages cells in the liver and this has led to significant the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Coupled with Rising Adoption of the Sedentary Lifestyle

Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness about NAFLD/NASH is Creating Opportunity for Market

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase in the Number of Expected Launch of Pipeline Drugs is a Significant factor in Stimulating Market Demand

The Rising Prevalence of NASH and Increasing Diabetic Population Globally

Segmentation of the Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market:

by Type (Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib, Cenicriviroc, Others), Application (Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Diabetes, Obesity)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

