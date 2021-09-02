Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Rain Bird, The Toro, Valmont Industries

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Rain Bird Corporation (United States), The Toro Company (United States), Valmont Industries (United States), Calsense(United States), Galcon(Israel), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (United States), Hydropoint Data Systems, Inc. (United States), Able Irrigation Ltd (Canada), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Spoorthy Irrigation Equipments (India), Raphael Valves Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Brief Overview on Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ:

The distribution of water in landscaped is carried out by using different irrigation. Different types of valves, pumps, sprinklers and pipes. The sprinklers are used for industrial, residential, and agricultural purpose. It is particularly used for sandy soil. The sprinklers and valves are mainly used to control and regulate the water distribution equally on landscape. This valves and sprinklers promotes hydration and growth of crops which eventually help in the growth of agricultural industry. The landscape sprinklers and valves market is beneficially growing as these equipmentâ€™s allows an efficient water supply during uncertain climatic conditions. Further, there is shift from traditional methods of watering to technologically innovative systems is mainly responsible for driving the market. However, the high investment for the installation process may hamper the growth of market. Though, growing agricultural industry, increasing demand owing to its environmental benefits and advanced research and development is anticipated to drive the growth of the landscape sprinklers and valves market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Preference for Lawns as Premises Decorating Purpose Is Trends

Opportunities:

Environmental Benefits Associated With Landscape Irrigation Like It Help To Preserve The Structure Of The Topsoil And Increased Water Table

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Irrigation Activities for Agricultural Crops, Landscapes, Lawns, Golf Courses, and Other Areas

Less Wastage of Water Owing To Effective Spraying Is Mainly Driving the Demand for Landscape Sprinklers and Valves

Segmentation of the Global Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ Market:

by Type (Rotating sprinklers, Sprayer, Bubblers), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Home)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Landscape Sprinklers and ValvesÂ market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

