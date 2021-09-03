Frozen Potato Market is Booming Worldwide at Unstoppable Growth Rate with McCain Foods, Lamb-Weston, J.R. Simplot Company

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Frozen Potato Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Frozen Potato market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

McCain Foods (Canada), Lamb-Weston (United States), J.R. Simplot Company (United States), Aviko (Netherlands), Bart’s Potato Company (Belgium), Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Agristo NV (Belgium), H.J. Heinz Company (United States), Himalya International Ltd. (India), Koninklijke CoÃ¶peratie Cosun UA (Netherlands)

Scope of the Report of Frozen Potato:

Frozen potatoes are the potatoes stored under frozen conditions. It has the same great taste as a fresh potato. It comes in a variety of sizes. They can be turned into a variety of different meals. Frozen potatoes can be consumed as fresh potatoes or processed potatoes on a commercial and residential scale. The factors such as Long Shelf Life with Different Nutrients and Vitamins and Health Benefits of the Potatoes are driving the global frozen potato market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Twice Baked, Topped/Stuffed, Others), Distribution Chanel (Modern Trade, Grocery Shops, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), End-User (Commercial, Residential)

Market Trends:

Demand for Products with New Flavours

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Developing Countries due to Increasing Population

Expansion of Fast Food Chains

Market Drivers:

Long Shelf Life with Different Nutrients and Vitamins

Health Benefits of the Potatoes

Challenges:

High Cost of the Frozen Products

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

