Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

Non-destructive testing is a testing of objects for their flaws and imperfections in accordance with some standard norms.

The following firms are included in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Report:

Olympus Corporation

GE Measurement & Control

Zetec

Nikon Metrology NV

Magnaflux

IDEA

YXLON

Zhongke Innovation

Karl deutsch

Dndt

Siui

Quanrui

Aolong

Hongxu

Runqi

Sonatest

Proceq

Mistras

Union

Market by Type:

X-Ray

Ultrasonic

Magnetic particle

Penetrant flaw detection

Eddy current test

Other Market by Application:

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace