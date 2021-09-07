Bromine and Derivatives Market Research with COVID-19 – ICL, Albemarle, Lanxess, Jordan Bromine Company (JBC), Tosoh, Solaris Chemtech (SCIL), Perekop Bromine, Yuyuan Group, Haiwang Chemical, Dadi Salt Chemical Group, Chengyuan Salt Chemical, Lubei Chemical, Runke Chemical, Haihua Group, Tata Chemicals, Gulf Resources, Tetra Technologies

(India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bromine and Derivatives Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromine & Derivatives in global, including the following market information:, Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kilo MT), Global top five Bromine & Derivatives companies in 2020 (%)

The global Bromine & Derivatives market was valued at 5079.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5582.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Bromine & Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Bromine & Derivatives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT), Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Bromide, Bromine Derivatives

Global Bromine & Derivatives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT), Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Flame Retardants, Biocides, Drilling Fluids, Chemical Intermediate, Water Treatment, Others

Global Bromine & Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT), Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Bromine & Derivatives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Bromine & Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Bromine & Derivatives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kilo MT), Key companies Bromine & Derivatives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ICL, Albemarle, Lanxess, Jordan Bromine Company (JBC), Tosoh, Solaris Chemtech (SCIL), Perekop Bromine, Yuyuan Group, Haiwang Chemical, Dadi Salt Chemical Group, Chengyuan Salt Chemical, Lubei Chemical, Runke Chemical, Haihua Group, Tata Chemicals, Gulf Resources, Tetra Technologies,

