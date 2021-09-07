Global Monosodium Glutamate Market to Be Driven by the Amplifying Demand from the Food Processing Industries in the Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Monosodium Glutamate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global monosodium glutamate market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

A key factor driving the global monosodium glutamate market is the increasing opportunities in the food processing sector. The expansion of the global food industry and the growing demand for convenience foods are driving the monosodium glutamate market. MSG is widely used as a flavor enhancer in the food industry in soups, broths, gravies, sauces, among others. These factors are expected to thrust the market growth through the forecast period. Besides, the rising use of monosodium glutamate in pharmaceuticals is anticipated to fuel the demand.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) is a glutamic acid sodium salt. It is generally available in the form of a white powder. Monosodium glutamate has a distinct flavor that is not found in the four traditional tastes: sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. The fifth taste is referred to as Umami. MSG occurs naturally in foods such as meats and cheese. It is manufactured via protein hydrolysis through enzymatic fermentation. MSG is a common additive that is used for human and animal foods. MSG is used as a flavor enhancer, preservative, and acidity regulator in a variety of foods.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into:

Food Processing Industries

Food Service Sectors

Others

By application, the industry is segmented into:

Noodles, Soup and Broth

Meat Products

Seasonings and Dressings

Others

The regional markets for Monosodium Glutamate include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Demand for packaged instant foods and convenience foods has increased the demand for monosodium glutamate in the market. The food service sector in the end-use section holds a significant share in the MSG market. Aside from food applications, MSG is also used as a flavor enhancer in drinks like soy sauce and also as a surfactant in facial creams to improve the cleaning effect in the cosmetic industry. The chemical is used in animal feed to enhance flavor and increase animal growth in the livestock industry. The growing demand for pesticides from the agricultural sector is also likely to boost the demand for monosodium glutamate in some regions in the coming years. Due to increasing applications, Asia-Pacific holds a prominent share with China and India being the major producer and consumers in the region followed by Southeast Asian countries. Attributing to the expanding food industries North America is the second-largest MSG consuming region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Fufeng Group, MeiHua Holdings Group Co, Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group, Vedant Int’l and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

