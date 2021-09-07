Global GPON Market to be Driven by the Robust Telecommunication Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled,’ GPON Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global GPON market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Historical Market Size (2026): USD 8.8 billion

The primary purpose of GPON is to transform optical signals into electrical signals, which are then transmitted to commercial and residential users. The rapid emergence of next-generation networks such as LTE-A and 5G has prompted significant telecom operators to use backhaul infrastructure that is adaptable enough to meet the market’s ever-changing coverage, latency, and bandwidth demands. With the adoption of highly scalable telecommunication backhaul infrastructure to meet customers’ needs and increase business revenue, GPON technology is experiencing rapid growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period, owing to increased public and private investment in broadband infrastructure development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The ITU-T standard for passive optical networks (PON) is a Gigabit-capable passive optical network (GPON). It is widely used to deploy the final kilometer of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks.

The market can be divided into the following segments based on equipment type:

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Others

The market can be divided on the basis of service into:

Fixed Internet and Voice

Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

Mobile Voice and Internet

The market is divided based on technology into:

5G PON

XGS-PON

XG-PON

NG-PON2

Based on the application, the industry is segmented into:

FTTH

Mobile Backhaul

Others

The end uses are segmented into:

Residential

Commercial Industries

Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

The leading regional markets for GPON are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

With advances in optical fiber networks, the GPON market is experiencing considerable disruption. Since a single fiber cable can support up to 32 customers, passive optical fiber networks are less expensive than regular ethernet. Rapid technological advances and a growing move toward automation have both contributed significantly to the industry’s growth and it is expected to improve the demand for GPON technologies.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ubiquoss, Inc., Calix, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Tejas Networks, Ltd. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

