Global Citric Acid Market to be Driven by its Application in a Number of Food and Non-Food Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Citric Acid Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global citric acid market assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 2.39 Million Tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 2.91 Million Tons

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Citric acid is a weak organic acid that can be found in lemon and other sour fruit juices. It’s employed in various industries because of its capacity to inhibit microbe growth, change pH, add sourness and acidity, and enhance flavor.

Based on form, the industry can be divided into:

On the basis of application, the industry can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Its use in a variety of food and non-food industries, including as drinks, confectioneries, convenience foods, dairy, medicines, personal care and cosmetics, detergents and cleansers, feed, and others, is currently driving the market. Consumer demand for RTD beverages and processed meals is helping to propel the business forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, COFCO and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

