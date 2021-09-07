Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | BASF SE, Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

“

The report titled Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Insect Repellent Active Ingredients report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE, Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, MERCK Group, S C Johnson&Sons Inc., Dabur, Godrej Group, PT Herlina Indah, Sawyer, BUGG Products LLC, Coghlan’s, Vertellus, Tropical Labs LLC, PelGar International, Sumitomo Chemical, Mortein, Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Shorgun Organics Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

DEET

Picaridin

P-methane 3,8-DIOL (PMD)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Gel

Wet Wipes

Aerosols

Cream and Lotions

Others



The Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Insect Repellent Active Ingredients industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market?

Table of Contents:

1 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients

1.2 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 DEET

1.2.3 Picaridin

1.2.4 P-methane 3,8-DIOL (PMD)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Gel

1.3.3 Wet Wipes

1.3.4 Aerosols

1.3.5 Cream and Lotions

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production

3.4.1 North America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production

3.5.1 Europe Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production

3.6.1 China Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production

3.7.1 Japan Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

7.2.1 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.2.2 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

7.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Henkel AG & Co KGaA

7.4.1 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 MERCK Group

7.5.1 MERCK Group Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.5.2 MERCK Group Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.5.3 MERCK Group Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 MERCK Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 MERCK Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 S C Johnson&Sons Inc.

7.6.1 S C Johnson&Sons Inc. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.6.2 S C Johnson&Sons Inc. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.6.3 S C Johnson&Sons Inc. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 S C Johnson&Sons Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 S C Johnson&Sons Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dabur

7.7.1 Dabur Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dabur Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dabur Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dabur Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dabur Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Godrej Group

7.8.1 Godrej Group Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.8.2 Godrej Group Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Godrej Group Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Godrej Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Godrej Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 PT Herlina Indah

7.9.1 PT Herlina Indah Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.9.2 PT Herlina Indah Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.9.3 PT Herlina Indah Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 PT Herlina Indah Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 PT Herlina Indah Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sawyer

7.10.1 Sawyer Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sawyer Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sawyer Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sawyer Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sawyer Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 BUGG Products LLC

7.11.1 BUGG Products LLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.11.2 BUGG Products LLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.11.3 BUGG Products LLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 BUGG Products LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 BUGG Products LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Coghlan’s

7.12.1 Coghlan’s Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.12.2 Coghlan’s Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Coghlan’s Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Coghlan’s Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Coghlan’s Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Vertellus

7.13.1 Vertellus Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vertellus Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Vertellus Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Vertellus Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Vertellus Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Tropical Labs LLC

7.14.1 Tropical Labs LLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tropical Labs LLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Tropical Labs LLC Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Tropical Labs LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Tropical Labs LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 PelGar International

7.15.1 PelGar International Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.15.2 PelGar International Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.15.3 PelGar International Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 PelGar International Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 PelGar International Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sumitomo Chemical

7.16.1 Sumitomo Chemical Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sumitomo Chemical Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sumitomo Chemical Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Mortein

7.17.1 Mortein Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mortein Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Mortein Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Mortein Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Mortein Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd

7.18.1 Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd

7.19.1 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.19.2 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

7.20.1 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Shorgun Organics Ltd.

7.21.1 Shorgun Organics Ltd. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shorgun Organics Ltd. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Shorgun Organics Ltd. Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Shorgun Organics Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Shorgun Organics Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients

8.4 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Distributors List

9.3 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Industry Trends

10.2 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Growth Drivers

10.3 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Challenges

10.4 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

