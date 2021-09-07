Household Airfryer Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Philips, Hyundai, GROUPE SEB

“

The report titled Global Household Airfryer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Airfryer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Airfryer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Airfryer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Airfryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Airfryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Airfryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Airfryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Airfryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Airfryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Airfryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Airfryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Hyundai, GROUPE SEB, Joyoung, Midea, LOCK&LOCK, Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd., Yedi, Breville, Delonghi, Vonshef（DOMU）, Cuisinart（Conair）, PRINCESS, German Pool

Market Segmentation by Product:

Drawer Type Air Fryer

Lid Type Air Fryer

Oven Type Air Fryer



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offine Sales



The Household Airfryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Airfryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Airfryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Household Airfryer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Airfryer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Household Airfryer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Household Airfryer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Airfryer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Household Airfryer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Household Airfryer

1.2 Household Airfryer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Household Airfryer Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Drawer Type Air Fryer

1.2.3 Lid Type Air Fryer

1.2.4 Oven Type Air Fryer

1.3 Household Airfryer Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Household Airfryer Sales Comparison by Sales Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offine Sales

1.4 Global Household Airfryer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Household Airfryer Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Household Airfryer Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Household Airfryer Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Household Airfryer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Household Airfryer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Household Airfryer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Household Airfryer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Household Airfryer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Household Airfryer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Household Airfryer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Household Airfryer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Household Airfryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Household Airfryer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Household Airfryer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Household Airfryer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Household Airfryer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Household Airfryer Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Household Airfryer Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Household Airfryer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Household Airfryer Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Household Airfryer Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Household Airfryer Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Household Airfryer Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Household Airfryer Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Household Airfryer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Household Airfryer Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Household Airfryer Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Household Airfryer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Household Airfryer Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Household Airfryer Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Household Airfryer Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Household Airfryer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Household Airfryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Household Airfryer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Household Airfryer Historic Market Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Household Airfryer Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Household Airfryer Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Household Airfryer Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Philips

6.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Philips Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Philips Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Hyundai

6.2.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

6.2.2 Hyundai Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Hyundai Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Hyundai Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Hyundai Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 GROUPE SEB

6.3.1 GROUPE SEB Corporation Information

6.3.2 GROUPE SEB Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 GROUPE SEB Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 GROUPE SEB Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.3.5 GROUPE SEB Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Joyoung

6.4.1 Joyoung Corporation Information

6.4.2 Joyoung Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Joyoung Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Joyoung Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Joyoung Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Midea

6.5.1 Midea Corporation Information

6.5.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Midea Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Midea Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Midea Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 LOCK&LOCK

6.6.1 LOCK&LOCK Corporation Information

6.6.2 LOCK&LOCK Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 LOCK&LOCK Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 LOCK&LOCK Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.6.5 LOCK&LOCK Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd.

6.6.1 Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd. Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd. Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Yedi

6.8.1 Yedi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Yedi Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Yedi Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Yedi Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Yedi Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Breville

6.9.1 Breville Corporation Information

6.9.2 Breville Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Breville Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Breville Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Breville Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Delonghi

6.10.1 Delonghi Corporation Information

6.10.2 Delonghi Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Delonghi Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Delonghi Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Delonghi Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Vonshef（DOMU）

6.11.1 Vonshef（DOMU） Corporation Information

6.11.2 Vonshef（DOMU） Household Airfryer Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Vonshef（DOMU） Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Vonshef（DOMU） Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Vonshef（DOMU） Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Cuisinart（Conair）

6.12.1 Cuisinart（Conair） Corporation Information

6.12.2 Cuisinart（Conair） Household Airfryer Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Cuisinart（Conair） Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Cuisinart（Conair） Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Cuisinart（Conair） Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 PRINCESS

6.13.1 PRINCESS Corporation Information

6.13.2 PRINCESS Household Airfryer Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 PRINCESS Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 PRINCESS Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.13.5 PRINCESS Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 German Pool

6.14.1 German Pool Corporation Information

6.14.2 German Pool Household Airfryer Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 German Pool Household Airfryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 German Pool Household Airfryer Product Portfolio

6.14.5 German Pool Recent Developments/Updates

7 Household Airfryer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Household Airfryer Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Household Airfryer

7.4 Household Airfryer Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Household Airfryer Distributors List

8.3 Household Airfryer Customers

9 Household Airfryer Market Dynamics

9.1 Household Airfryer Industry Trends

9.2 Household Airfryer Growth Drivers

9.3 Household Airfryer Market Challenges

9.4 Household Airfryer Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Household Airfryer Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Household Airfryer by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Airfryer by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Household Airfryer Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Household Airfryer by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Airfryer by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Household Airfryer Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Household Airfryer by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Airfryer by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

