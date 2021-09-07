Leather Wallet is anticipated to show growth by 2026 | Bally ,Gucci ,Fossil Group

The Leather Wallet Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Leather Wallet

The leather wallet is made of leather material. It is a small, flat case that can be used to carry such small personal items such as cash, credit cards, and identification documents and others. There is a wide variety of different styles of leather wallets available. Leather Wallet can be made of all kinds of different materials including nylon, canvas, leather, and plastic. Leather wallets are available for both men & women and are one of the most commonly used accessories. These wallets offer several superior qualities which include durability, comfortable and others. Thereby, the leather Wallet market has significant growth in the forecast period.

On 22nd September 2019, Rever, a leather manufacturing company has launched the new Judson Zip Pouch Wallet with new collection features soft, supple embossed leathers lined with smooth Italian Nappa Calf Leather for texture contrast.

On 30th October 2019, Brune & Bareskin, the leading online brands specializing in premium quality leather jackets, wallets, footwear, accessories, and bags, forayed into the Indian offline retail space.

Major Players are:

Bally (Switzerland),Gucci (Italy),Fossil Group (United States),Saddleback Leather (United States),HUGO BOSS (Germany),William Penn (India),DA MILANO (India),Fastrack (India),Burberry (United Kingdom),Tommy Hilfiger (Netherlands),Bellroy (Australia),Nordstrom (United States),Macy’s (United States),HIDESIGN (India),Buffalo Jackson (United States),Urby (India),Coach New York (United States),Dunhill (United Kingdom),MiuMiu (France),BOTTEGA VENETA (Italy),Fani Wallet (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Leather Bifold Wallet, Leather Front Pocket Wallet, Leather Trifold Wallet, Leather Card Case Wallet, Other Leather Wallet), Leather Type (Bovine Leather, Exotic Leather), Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets & Others}), Pocket Size (1 Pocket, 2 Pockets, 3 Pockets), End User (Men, Women)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption Due to Leather Wallets Looking Fashionable & Trendy

Market Drivers:

Highly Durable and Long-lasting

Increasing Number of Online Distribution Channels

Challenges:

Maintain Brand Loyalty in the Global Market

Opportunities:

Availability of Counterfeit Product in Local Market

Stringent Government Regulation

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Leather Wallet Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

