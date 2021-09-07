Fashion Influencer Marketing Market: Back to High Expectations Again

The Fashion Influencer Marketing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Fashion Influencer Marketing

In a bid to maximize their reach and capture a larger audience, fashion brands are adopting influencer marketing strategies. Technological disruption in advertising practices and marketing strategies has helped companies invest more efficiently in marketing campaigns and get a higher return on investment (ROI). Influencer marketing enables fashion brands to maximize their reach and promote their products in more innovative ways to relate to brand values.

In Jun 2020, Folk announced its partnership with King & Partners, as Kings & Partners are well known leder in luxury fashion e-commerce. Through this partnership they evolve boutique agency into full-fledged agency with the help of wide range of offering.

Major Players are:

AspireIQ (United States),HYPR Brands (United States),InfluencerDB (United States),IZEA (United States),Klear (United States),Launchmetrics (United States),Traackr, Inc. (United States),Upfluence Inc. (United States),Onalytica (United Kingdom),ExpertVoice Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Mega influencers, Macro influencers, Micro influencers, Nano influencers), Application (Search and discovery, Campaign management, Influencer relationship management, Analytics and reporting, Compliance management and fraud detection, Other), Fashion Type (Beauty & Cosmetics, Apparel, Jewelry & Accessories)

Market Trends:

Customersâ€™ shift toward video-based content across the OTT space

Increase in adoption of ad-blocking software

Market Drivers:

The growing use of social media platforms globally is adding to the incremental benefits of influencer marketing for fashion brands

Challenges:

Opportunities:

Social Search Engine (SSE) and Social Search Optimization (SSO) also offer promising growth

Influencer marketing to increase demand for big data analytics, AI, and ML

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

