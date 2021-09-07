Renewable Chemicals Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends || Top Players – Metabolix Inc. ,BioAmber ,Genomatica

The Renewable Chemicals Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable chemicals are used for increasing the use of renewable resources rather than fossil fuels. It contains all the chemicals produced from renewable feedstock such as microorganisms, biomass and agricultural raw material. These chemicals are mainly available as ketones, alcohols, organic acids and biopolymers. It has a wide variety of applications such as food processing, housing, textiles, environment, transportation, hygiene, pharmaceutical, and other applications.

Major Players are:

Metabolix Inc. (United States),BioAmber (Canada),Genomatica (United States),Cobalt Technologies (United States),BASF (Germany),DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products (United States),Myriant Corporation (United States),BioMCN (The Netherlands),Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands),NatureWorks LLC (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Alcohols, Organic Acids, Ketones, Platform Chemicals, Biopolymers, Others (Bio-based 1,3-PDO, ECH, and 1,4-BDO)), Application (Transportation, Textiles, Food safety, Environment, Communication, Housing, Recreation, Health & Hygiene, Bio-Medical, Agriculture, Other Applications), Content (Biomass (plant)

Market Trends:

Growing Consumer Preference for Green and Natural Products

Market Drivers:

High Performance & Cost-Effective Bio-Based Polymers

Growing Consumer Awareness

Fluctuations in the Prices of Petroleum Products

Challenges:

Complex Manufacturing Processes

Lack of Consumer Awareness in Developing Regions

Opportunities:

Increasing Applications of Renewable Chemicals in Various Chemicals

Government Initiatives and Support for Eco-Friendly Sources and Processes

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Renewable Chemicals Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

