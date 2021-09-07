Artificial Marble market analysis major competitor and strategies regional outlook 2021 to 2026

The Artificial Marble Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Artificial Marble

Artificial marble is also known as engineered stone which is made from the crushed marble particles blended with various types of material like resin, polyester, cement, sintered, etc to form a flat marble surface. These marble particles are glued together to form a marble surface and then it is sealed with the gel coating for the refined finish which helps in increasing the durability and resiliency to accident and any kind of stains. Artificial marble lasts longer than the natural marble surface and requires low maintenance.

On 21st January 2020, LG Hausys widens presence in the US artificial marble market. LG Hausys is increasing its presence in North America by operating its third engineered stone production line at a plant there. The new production line will increase the factoryâ€™s annual capacity by 50 percent, raising its total annual capacity to 1.05 million square meters.

Major Players are:

Lotte Chemical Co. Ltd. (United States),Johnson Marble & Quartz (India),LG Hausys, Ltd. (South Korea),Aristech Surfaced LLC (United States),Hyundai L & C Europe GmbH (Hanex Solid Surfaces) (Germany),Marmil S.A. (Greece),Nangang Stone Company Limited (China)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble, Sintered Artificial Marble, Polyester Artificial Marble, Acrylic Artificial Marble), Application (Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Online Stores, Interior Designing Stores, Others), Thickness Metrics (12mm, 16mm, 18mm)

Market Trends:

Rising Consumption of Artificial Marble in Commercial Purpose to Avoid the Risk of Accidents and Scratches

Market Drivers:

Growing Construction and Building Activities

Increasing Demand for the Durable and Resilient Stones and Marble for Flooring or Kitchen Tops

Challenges:

High Cost Associated with the Production of Artificial Marble

Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Artificial Marble from Developing Nations Across the World

Technological Advancement in the Production of Artificial Marble

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Artificial Marble Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

