3 Reasons Why USB Chargers Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

The USB Chargers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

USB Chargers are intended for the mobile charging. Increasing demand for fast charging and increasing demand for enhanced functionalities in smartphones are some of the key drivers contributing to the growth of the market.

On 8 May 2019, Anker, the global leader in charging technology, unveiled the latest generation of its proprietary PowerIQ fast-charging chips: PowerIQ 3.0. These new chips make the USB-C ports on Anker’s chargers and portable batteries compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery up to 100W, enabling them to charge virtually any USB-C device at its fastest possible speed.

Anker Technology Ltd. (China),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Cyber Power Systems Inc. (United States),SDI Technologies Inc. (United States) ,Sprint Corporation (United States) ,T-Mobile US Inc. (United States) ,Verizon Communications Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States) ,Baccus Global LLC (United States),

Type (USB Type A, USB Type B, USB Type C), Functionality (USB 2.0, USB 3.0), Distribution Channel (Retailers, Online), Port (One, Two, Three, Four), Charger Type (Wall Chargers, Portable Power Banks, Car Chargers)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Fast Charging

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Functionalities in Smartphones

Rising Demand for USB Car Chargers

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements Help in Innovations

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

