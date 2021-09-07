Sports Padding Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026 | Arc’teryx ,Alta Industries ,Lift Safety

The Sports Padding Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Sports Padding

Padding can be applied to sportswear, such as shoulder pads for football players or knee pads for cricket wicket keepers and roller-blade skaters. Or field equipment can be padded, like rugby goal posts. Certain sports rely on padding as part of the game, such as boxers’ gloves. Protecting the player with reinforced padded clothing is usually the priority, especially the shoulders, legs, and head. Goalkeepers in rugby, football, hockey, and cricket wear padded shorts to protect them from a groin injury. The eminence of national & international sports events and rise in participation in sports activities have led to increased demand for sports padding. The rise in levels of spending on sports equipment by consumers is expected to positively impact the sports padding industry.

Major Players are:

Arc’teryx (Canada),Alta Industries (United States),Lift Safety (United States),Akillis (France),Triple Eight (United States),AGPtek (China),Tommyco (United States),Fox (United States),DEWALT (United States),G-Form (United States),ASICS (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Body Padding, Ground & Wall Padding), Application (Baseball, Football, Volleyball, Hockey, Fitness, Others), Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Store, Online Store, Others)

Market Trends:

Involvement of Government Regulations for the Certified Sports Protective Equipment

Market Drivers:

Participation in Various Sports Activities at School, College, or University

Rising Popularity of National and International Sports

Challenges:

Availability of Low-quality and Counterfeit Products

Opportunities:

Rapidly Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific Regions

Growing Sports Activities in Developed as well as Developing Regions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

