Soda water also refers to soft drinks, is made by dissolving carbon dioxide into water under particular pressure and adding some favors. The name soda comes from sodium salt. There are various benefits associated with drinking soda water such as keeps hydrated, improve digestion and increases productivity. But, regular consumption of soda water can increase the risk of multiple chronic health conditions. Apart from this, high demand for soda water from the increasing number of non-veg meal outlets and increasing demand for soda water from highly populated Asian countries have been supplementing the overall growth of the market. Additionally, increasing disposal income and changing the lifestyle of people across the globe are driving the market. However, side effects associated with drinking soda water such as bloating and gas and continuously rising the demand for NFC juice is limiting the growth of the market globally. Moreover, attractive packaging, high promotional activities, new launches, and new strategic acquisitions by established players can overcome the challenges and can create a big opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Coca-Cola (United States),Cott Corporation (United States),PepsiCo (United States),Danone (United States),Dr Pepper Snapple Group (United States),Nestle (Switzerland),A.G. Barr (United Kingdom),Crystal Geyser Water Company (United States),Sparkling Ice (United States),

Type (Natural Soda Water, Blending Soda Water), Calorie (Zero Calorie, Low Calorie, High Calorie), End User (Kids, Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Beverage Store, Online Store), Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Others)

Market Trends:

Changing LifeStyle due to Increasing Disposal Income across Globe

High Demand Of Soda Water from Increasing Number of Non-Veg Meal Outlets

Market Drivers:

Rising Health Benefits Associated with Drinking Soda Water

Increasing Demand from Highly Populated Asian Countries

Challenges:

Continuously Rising Demand for NFC Juice

High Transportation Cost Increases the Overall Cost of the Product

Opportunities:

Attractive Packaging and High Promotional Activities by Established Players

Continuously New Launches and New Strategic Acquisitions by Manufacturers

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

