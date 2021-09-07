Know How Woolen Blanket May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

The Woolen Blanket Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Woolen Blanket

Wooden blankets are used to enfold a great portion of the userâ€™s body usually when sleeping or rest to keep the body warm. Wool is the textile fiber, which is obtained mainly from sheep and other animals. For making blankets the wool is used because they are thicker, warmer and also slow to burn compared to cotton. Militaries are some of the biggest single consumers of the woolen blanket in the market.

Major Players are:

Pendleton Woolen Mills (United States),Faribault Woolen Mill Company (United States),New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd (New Zealand),Barker Textiles (Lithuania),The Tartan Blanket Co. (United Kingdom),Woolrich (United States),Frette Company (Italy),SIA Klippan-Saule (Latvia),Veken Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China),Mini Jumbuk (Australia)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Pure Wool, Cashmere, Wool Blends, Other), Application (Household Use, Commercial Use), Distribution Chanel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Demand for Organic-Certified Woolen Blankets

Market Drivers:

High Durability and Long Lasting

Increased Disposable Income of the People in Developing Countries

Challenges:

Lack of Addressable Market

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Developing Countries

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

