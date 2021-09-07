Dry Ice Market Trends and Demand Analysis to 2028 | Future Scope, Price Structure, Industry Share and Forecast to 2028 by Fortune Business Insights™

The global dry ice market share is expected to experience a considerable growth owing to the growing demand for dry ice from the pharmaceutical industry across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Dry Ice Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dry Ice Pellet, Dry Ice Block, Dry Ice Slab, Dry Ice Slice, Dry Ice Column, Dry Ice Powder, Others), By Application (Transport & Distribution, Food Manufacturing/Processing, Industrial Cleaning, Entertainment Industry, Research/Scientific, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has impacted several industries owing to the total lockdown announced by the government agencies across the globe. The unprecedented economic loss has been huge and the businesses are reeling to get back to normalcy. A collective effort between the government and industries will ensure that the global economy gets back in track in the near future.

Request a sample PDF ( includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis):

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dry-ice-market-103003

Dry ice is a colorless, odorless, and non-flammable material that is a solid form of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). It is produced by compressing and cooling carbon dioxide at an extremely high pressure. Additionally, it has lower temperature of about minus 750 C and is extensively adopted across several industrial applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies. It further mentions the strategies adopted by them, such as to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Pharmaceutical Industry to Favor Market Growth

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are driving the demand for efficient medications. It is vital that the medicines need to be in optimum condition to maintain its efficiency. In addition to this, there are medications that are time and temperature sensitive that propel the demand for dry ice and its application. The surging demand for soda and carbonated drinks that is manufactured using dry ice is expected to further bode well for the growth of the global dry ice market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Rising Demand for Food Preservation Application to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest position in the global dry ice market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the rising demand of dry ice for food preservation application in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to experience substantial growth backed by increasing demand for the product across the medical sector to preserve medicines and other surgical materials between 2020 and 2027.

Inquiry before buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dry-ice-market-103003

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies to Focus on Product Innovation by Adopting Advanced Technologies

The global dry ice market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their stronghold by innovating dry ice products and catering to the consumers’ demand. Additionally, the other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to gain a competitive edge over their rivals that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

September 2020 – DeltaTrak, a global leader of cold chain management solutions, introduced its new FlashLink Dry Ice USB PDF in-Transit Logger. According to the company, the product has a built-in micro processor that has the ability to record even in minus 820 C and is designed for dry ice shipments of TATS (time and temperature sensitive) materials.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Dry Ice

Central McGowan

VICTEX

ASCO CARBON DIOXIDE LTD

The Iceman.

Linde

Merck KGaA

Polar Ice Ltd

Chillistick Ltd.

Thomas Scientific

Pacific/Reliant Dry Ice

Praxair Technology, Inc.

nexAir LLC

Related posts:

https://selfieoo.com/post/46371_the-global-impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-is-likely-to-gain-tractio.html

https://gole.life/posts/39162

https://bresdel.com/posts/94873

https://joyrulez.com/posts/18252

https://peyezabe.com/posts/5135

https://ebeel.com/posts/30198

https://expressafrica.et/post/34029_the-global-impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-is-likely-to-gain-tractio.html

https://buzzmyhub.com/post/61095_the-global-impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-is-likely-to-gain-tractio.html

https://no1friend.com//post/6550_the-global-impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-is-likely-to-gain-tractio.html

https://www.social-vape.com/post/40985_the-global-impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-is-likely-to-gain-tractio.html

https://bsocial.co/posts/3370

https://www.vevioz.com/post/151394_the-global-impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-is-likely-to-gain-tractio.html

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/