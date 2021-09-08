Malt Extract Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Malt Extract Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Diastatic malt extract is derived from sprouted grains and is used as a substitute product replacing sugar and honey needed to feed yeast in bakery products. Another important feature of diastatic malt is that it can also reduce the need for additional artificial sugar in bakery products and thus can be labelled as sugar-free. Also, as diastatic malt is rich in vitamins and enzymes, it increases the nutritional value of baked products and also helps in extending the shelf life of baked products.

The Beverages segment accounted for a high value share of 48% in 2017 and is expected to register a relatively high CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Malt Extract is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Malt Extract.

Leading key players of Malt Extract Market are Axereal, Cargill, IREKS, Doehler, VIVESCIA, Polttimo, Malt Products, Malteries Soufflet, Simpsons, Muntons

Malt Extract Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Standard, Speciality

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Malt Extract market is the incresing use of Malt Extract in Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Bakery, Confectionary, Beverages and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Malt Extract market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

