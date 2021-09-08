Potato Processing Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Potato Processing Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The potato is a starchy, tuberous crop from the perennial nightshade Solanum tuberosum. Potato may be applied to both the plant and the edible tuber.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into frozen, chips & snack pellets, dehydrated, and others (canned potato, potato granules, flour, and starch).

Based on application, the market is segmented into snacks, ready-to-cook & prepared meals, and others (food additives in soups, gravies, bakery, and desserts).

The global market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into foodservice and retail. Potato processing have been gaining importance in the foodservice segment due to the growth of food delivery channels and increase in demand for fast food. Apart from the demand from full-service and quick service restaurants, increase in the number of national and international brands in the hotel industry is expected to drive the demand for potato products in the foodservice industry during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Potato Processing Market are Lamb Weston Holdings, Mccain Foods, The Kraft Heinz, Aviko, J.R. Simplot, Idahoan Foods, Farm Frites International, Agristo, Intersnack Group GmbH, Limagrain Cereales Ingredients, The Little Potato, J.R. Short Milling, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

The opportunities for Potato Processing in recent future is the global demand for Potato Processing Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Potato Processing Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Potato Processing market is the incresing use of Potato Processing in Foodservices, Retails and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Potato Processing market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

