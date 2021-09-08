Hair Care Market Trends in 2021, Size, Industry Revenue, Growth Insights to 2028 | Industry Exclusivity by Fortune Business Insights™

The global hair care market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Hair Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Hair Colorants, Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other hair care market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Companies Covered in Hair Care Market Report;

Aveda Corporation

Natura &Co

Revlon, Inc.

Unilever

Coty Professional

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

L’Oréal Professional

Rising Popularity of Hair Maintenance Products among Men to Create New Sales Opportunities

Hair care awareness among men is steadily rising around the world. The fashion of keeping long hair and hairstyling and grooming is increasingly being followed by men, especially in urban areas, the hair care market research states. In April 2017, a research study on scalp hair health was published in the International Journal on Trichology, which found that nearly 40% of male students from China and 12.5% male students from India colored their hair. The study shows that men are not just superficially interested in grooming themselves, but they are taking serious efforts to enhance their appearance through coloring, dying, and styling their scalp hair. Most importantly, personal grooming can now claim to be gender-neutral, removing biases surrounding Hair Care.

Regional Analysis for Hair Care Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Hair Care Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Hair Care Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Hair Care Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

