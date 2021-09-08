Butanes Market Trends in 2021, Size, Industry Revenue, Growth Insights to 2028 | Industry Exclusivity by Fortune Business Insights™

The global butanes market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Butanes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (LPG (Residential/Commercial, Automotive, Others), Petrochemicals, Refinery, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other butanes market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global butane market are:

BP

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ConocoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Total, Air Liquid

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Devon Energy Corporation

Linde,

Shell

Praxair

Reliance Industries Limited

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Owing to its Environment-friendly Nature, LPG is Projected to Witness High Demand

The global butane market is segmented based on applications into LPG, petrochemicals, and refinery. Among all applications, the LPG segment is likely to witness the highest growth due to the favorable government subsidies. LPG is being increasingly used as an alternative to combustible fuel and coal.

LPG allows reduced gas emission and the same efficacy as fuel or coal. Furthermore, LPG is cheaper than petroleum and other gases, thereby leading to increased adoption across the world. The use of LPG is not just limited to automobiles; it is also used widely in the residential and industrial sectors. LPG is used as a petrochemical feedstock for generating other produce.

Regional Analysis for Butanes Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Butanes Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Butanes Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Butanes Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

