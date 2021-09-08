Cordless Angle Grinder Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Makita

“

The report titled Global Cordless Angle Grinder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cordless Angle Grinder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cordless Angle Grinder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cordless Angle Grinder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Makita, TTI, Hitachi, Hilti, Wurth, Fein, Dongcheng Tools, Positec Machinery, Devon, Ken Tools, Guoqiang Tools, Boda, Bosun

Market Segmentation by Product:

4-1/2, 5 & 6’’ Grinders

7-9’’ Grinders

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction

Others



The Cordless Angle Grinder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cordless Angle Grinder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cordless Angle Grinder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cordless Angle Grinder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cordless Angle Grinder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cordless Angle Grinder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cordless Angle Grinder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cordless Angle Grinder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cordless Angle Grinder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cordless Angle Grinder

1.2 Cordless Angle Grinder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 4-1/2, 5 & 6’’ Grinders

1.2.3 7-9’’ Grinders

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Cordless Angle Grinder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal Processing

1.3.3 Wood Processing

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cordless Angle Grinder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cordless Angle Grinder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cordless Angle Grinder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cordless Angle Grinder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cordless Angle Grinder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cordless Angle Grinder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cordless Angle Grinder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cordless Angle Grinder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cordless Angle Grinder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Cordless Angle Grinder Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cordless Angle Grinder Production

3.4.1 North America Cordless Angle Grinder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cordless Angle Grinder Production

3.5.1 Europe Cordless Angle Grinder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cordless Angle Grinder Production

3.6.1 China Cordless Angle Grinder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cordless Angle Grinder Production

3.7.1 Japan Cordless Angle Grinder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cordless Angle Grinder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bosch Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bosch Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Stanley Black & Decker

7.2.1 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.2.2 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Stanley Black & Decker Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Makita

7.3.1 Makita Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.3.2 Makita Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Makita Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Makita Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Makita Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TTI

7.4.1 TTI Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.4.2 TTI Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TTI Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TTI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TTI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hitachi

7.5.1 Hitachi Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hitachi Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hilti

7.6.1 Hilti Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hilti Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hilti Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hilti Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hilti Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Wurth

7.7.1 Wurth Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wurth Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Wurth Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Wurth Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Wurth Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fein

7.8.1 Fein Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fein Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fein Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fein Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fein Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dongcheng Tools

7.9.1 Dongcheng Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dongcheng Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dongcheng Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dongcheng Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dongcheng Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Positec Machinery

7.10.1 Positec Machinery Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.10.2 Positec Machinery Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Positec Machinery Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Positec Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Positec Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Devon

7.11.1 Devon Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.11.2 Devon Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Devon Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Devon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Devon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ken Tools

7.12.1 Ken Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ken Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ken Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ken Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ken Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Guoqiang Tools

7.13.1 Guoqiang Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guoqiang Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Guoqiang Tools Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Guoqiang Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Guoqiang Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Boda

7.14.1 Boda Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.14.2 Boda Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Boda Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Boda Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Boda Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Bosun

7.15.1 Bosun Cordless Angle Grinder Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bosun Cordless Angle Grinder Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Bosun Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Bosun Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Bosun Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cordless Angle Grinder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cordless Angle Grinder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cordless Angle Grinder

8.4 Cordless Angle Grinder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cordless Angle Grinder Distributors List

9.3 Cordless Angle Grinder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cordless Angle Grinder Industry Trends

10.2 Cordless Angle Grinder Growth Drivers

10.3 Cordless Angle Grinder Market Challenges

10.4 Cordless Angle Grinder Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cordless Angle Grinder by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cordless Angle Grinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cordless Angle Grinder

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cordless Angle Grinder by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cordless Angle Grinder by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cordless Angle Grinder by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cordless Angle Grinder by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cordless Angle Grinder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cordless Angle Grinder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cordless Angle Grinder by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cordless Angle Grinder by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

