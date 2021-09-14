Pet Sitting Software Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Pet sitting is the process of temporarily caring for another person’s pet for a period of time. It usually occurs at the pet owner’s home, but can also occur at the supplier’s home or at a place of business of the pet’s business or organization. Sitting pets is more personal and individual care compared to feeding or force. No special training is usually required for sitting pets. Some reasons given for using a pet handler are to avoid stress for the animal caused by a changing environment, travel trauma, disease and parasite infection from exposure to other animals, failure to comply with the rules for identifying necessary vaccination requirements and maintaining regular routines and avoiding having to adapt to a new environment. It is also a solution for pets with health and mobility issues due to arthritis, dysplasia, incontinence, etc. Pet Sitting software makes it easy for businesses to schedule appointments online, bill customers, receive payment,s, and keep track of their employees. Pet Sitting software is designed to help pet sitter owners conduct their business. Business owners use the software to manage their schedules, keep records for each owner and animal, and perform administrative tasks like inventory management and bookkeeping. Pet sitters can use the software to find new customers and notify owners of the status of their pets. In addition, managers and employees can use the software to plan additional services such as care, and catering, maintain contact information for pet owners, and collect payments.

Major Players are:

Amidship (United States),LeashTime (United States),PetCloud Pty Ltd. (Australia),BookingKoala (United States),GroomProPOS (United States),Paw Pet Care Academy (United States),DoTimely (United States),PetBacker (United Kingdom),BetterWalker (United States),PetSitConnect.com (United States),Precise Petcare (United States),Pawshake (United States)

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), Application (Individual Use, Commercial Use), Platform (Android, Ios, Linux, Windows, Others), Subscription Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Device Used (Laptop, PCs, Mobiles)

Market Trends:

The Rise in Enhanced Mobility, Organizing Customer Data, Cross-Selling, and Up-Selling, Client Care

Growing Awareness about the Benefits of Use of Software Solutions

Increasing Automation of Confirmation or Cancellation of Appointments

Market Drivers:

The Proliferation of E-Commerce for Premium Services

Ease of Transaction to Avail Online Vet Services

Rise in Number of Pet Parents and Caretakers

Growing Focus on Efficiency and Safety of Pets

The Growing Animal Health Expenditure across the Globe

Challenges:

Less Availability of Online Services in Developing Regions

Opportunities:

The Increasing Demand for These Solutions for Managing Operations in Clinics and Reference Laboratories

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Software That Offers Solutions in One Platform for All Processes in Veterinary Clinics

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Pet Sitting Software Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Pet Sitting Software Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Pet Sitting Software Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Sitting Software Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pet Sitting Software Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

