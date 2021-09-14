Steel Drums And Intermediate Bulk Container (Ibc) Market by Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast to 2027

The Steel Drums And Intermediate Bulk Container (Ibc) Market report presents crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the market. In this report, a methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the report which consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide Data Bridge Market Research industry. The first class Steel Drums And Intermediate Bulk Container (Ibc) Market report encompasses a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies..

Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 18.26 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising usages of the product for export of oil and chemicals.

Greif., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc, Snyder Industries, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA., Mauser Packaging Solutions, THIELMANN – THE CONTAINER COMPANY., Time Technoplast Ltd., Custom Metalcraft Inc, Automationstechnik GmbH, Transtainer., Hawman Container Services., SCHÄFER Werke GmbH, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Sicagen., Balmer Lawrie, Industrial Container Services, Myers Container, Orlando Drum, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., Peninsula Drums, among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation

Global Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market Scope and Market Size

Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented on the basis of capacity, and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of capacity, steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented into drums, and IBCs. Drums have been further segmented into 200 litre, and other than 200 litre. IBCs have been further segmented into up to 500 litre, 501-1,000 litre, 1,001-1,500 litre, and above 1,500 litre.

Based on end-use, steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented into chemicals; petroleum and lubricants; paints, inks and dyes; food and beverages; building and construction; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; and others.

