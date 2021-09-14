Petrochemicals Market: Executive Summary and Analysis By Top Players, Product Types, Applications And Market Forecast to 2027

The Petrochemicals Market report presents crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the market. In this report, a methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the report which consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide Data Bridge Market Research industry. The first class Petrochemicals Market report encompasses a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies..

The demand for petrochemicals will hit an approximate value of USD 660.81 billion by 2027, while tracking this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Market report on petrochemicals analyses the growth which is currently rising due to the increasing growth of the various end-use industries worldwide.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

BASF SE; bp; Chevron Corporation.; China National Petroleum Corporation; China Petrochemical Corporation.; Exxon Mobil Corporation.; INEOS Capital Limited; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Shell group of companies; SABIC; Dow; Total Plaza; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Reliance Industries Limited.; Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. SATORP; Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC); Bayer AG; CPMA – Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers’ Association; ANABEEB; among other domestic and global players.

The large scale Global Petrochemicals Market survey report suggests that several macroeconomic factors such as gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate are expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the Petrochemicals Market. The market analysis report has been formulated with the proper research methodology and validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports. This market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for Data Bridge Market Research industry. Petrochemicals Market report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc.

Segmentation

By Product (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Polystyrene, Methanol), Application (Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives and Sealants, Surfactants, Dyes, Others), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Manufacturing Process (Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC), Steam Cracking, Catalytic Reforming)

