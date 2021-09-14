Insect Pest Control Market: Company Profile, Import/Export Scenario, Business Strategies and Emerging Market Segments

Insect Pest Control Market is a professional and comprehensive report covering market parameters about the Data Bridge Market Research industry. The report pinpoints on the leading market competitors with explaining company profile depending on SWOT analysis to illustrate the competitive nature of the market internationally. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in the report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for Data Bridge Market Research industry. Analytical study of an influential Insect Pest Control Market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Insect pest control market is expected to reach USD 20.56 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.40% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing purchasing power parity of the consumer along with rapid urbanization is the factor for the insect pest control market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., ADAMA Ltd., Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., The Terminix International Company Lp, Arrow Exterminators, Ensystex, PelGar International, China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Curtis Gilmour., SenesTech, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation

Global Insect Pest Control Market Scope and Market Size

Insect pest control market is segmented on the basis of insect type, control method, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of insect type, the insect pest control market is segmented into termites, cockroaches, bedbugs, mosquitoes, flies, ants, and others. Others have been further segmented into wasps, fleas, and beetles.

Based on control method, the insect pest control market is segmented into chemical control methods, physical control methods, biological control methods, and other control methods. Chemical control methods have been further segmented into pyrethroids, organophosphates, larvicides, neonicotinoids, and others. Pyrethroids have been further sub segmented into permethrin, deltamethrin, cypermethrin, and lambda-cyhalothrin. Organophosphates have been further sub segmented into malathion, temephos, and chlorpyrifos. Larvicides have been further sub segmented into pyriproxyfen, cyromazine, and diflubenzuron. Biological control methods have been further segmented into microbials, predators, and botanicals. Other control methods have been further segmented into environment control services and radiation.

Based on the application, the insect pest control market is segmented into commercial & industrial, residential, livestock farms, and others. Others have been further segmented into post-harvest applications and transportation.

