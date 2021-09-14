Agricultural Rodenticides Market: by Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Price, Product type, Market Share and size

Global Agricultural Rodenticides Market report is an established source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The market analysis report focuses on global leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out in this business document. The geometric data brought together to generate an excellent Agricultural Rodenticides Market analysis report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly.

Agricultural rodenticides market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 5.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increase prevalence of surging population, rising demand for pest control and availability of natural rodenticides are driving the growth of the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, UPL, Liphatech, Inc, JT Eaton, NEOGEN Corporation., Pelgar International, Senestech Inc., Bell Labs., Impex Europa, Rentokil Initial plc, The Terminix International, Ecolab, Anticimex, Rollins, Truly Nolen, Abell Pest Control among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation

Global Agricultural Rodenticides Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural rodenticides market is segmented on the basis of type, first-generation, second-generation and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the agricultural rodenticides market is segmented into non-anticoagulants, Anticoagulants.

On the basis of first-generation, the agricultural rodenticides market is segmented into anticoagulants, chlorophacinone, diphacinone, coumatetrayl and warfarin.

On the basis of second-generation, the agricultural rodenticides market is segmented into anticoagulants brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum, difethialone and flocoumafone.

Based on application, the agricultural rodenticides market is segmented into pellets, sprays and powders.

