North America Data Center Cooling Market By Product Application Manufacturer Sales and Segmentation – Forecast to 2028

Data center cooling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 11,940.81 million by 2027. The increasing count of data centers requiring energy saving solution and smart infrastructure are major factors for the market growth.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into enterprise data center and edge data center. In 2020, enterprise data center is dominating the market owing to the strong demand for higher capacity and centralized data center with advanced security features. The companies in North American generates enormous of data owing to strong digitalisation rate which creates strong need of enterprises data center cooling solution.

On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, economizer system, liquid cooling system, computer room air conditioning (CRAC) & computer room air handler CRAH) control units, others. In 2020, air conditioning segment is dominating the market as air conditioner provides cold air to reduce the temperature of facility and maintain adequate temperature. The air conditioner product offering has been improved in past few years by offering more energy saving products. New products such as custom, precision and others air conditioners are offering improved efficiency which increasing its demand in the North American market.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into consulting & training, installation & deployment, maintenance & support. In 2020, consulting & training accounted largest market share due to the major demand to meet the new emission standards set by government companies are looking for consulting solution. The new technologies need strong analytical skilled sources hence training of existing or new sources services is gaining more demand or becoming mandate activity for the data center operations.

On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room based cooling, rack based cooling and row based cooling. In 2020, room based cooling accounted largest market share due to the as room based cooling is offering more energy saving and efficient cooling solution for the data center operations. The hot aisle and cold aisle arrangement are proving best resulted for data centers which augmenting the growth of room based cooling solution in the market.

On basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization, small & medium organization. Large organization dominates the market as the data centers facility requires huge amount of capital investment and among these investment cooling equipment hold around 40% cost which is making it less affordable for small organisations. The new technologies such as micro data centers, edge date centers are supposed to help the small & medium data centers cooling adoption in forecasted period of 2020-2027.

The countries covered in the North America data center cooling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is dominating the data center cooling market due to supporting infrastructure and strong product offering by the solution providers. North America data center cooling market is growing due to the increasing adoption of IoT technology in business which is generating demand for increased data storage and supporting strong network connectivity solution is further boosting market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., STULZ GMBH, Eaton, FUJITSU, Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY), ALFA LAVAL, ASETEK, INC., Black Box Corporation, BladeRoom Group Ltd, Coolcentric, Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.), Delta Power Solutions, Grundfos Pumps Corporation (A Subsidiary of GRUNDFOS), Instor, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, nVent, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Submer, and 3M among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market size estimates: Global North America Data Center Cooling market size estimation in terms of value shipment.

Global North America Data Center Cooling market size estimation in terms of value shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend and forecast by segments and region.

Market trend and forecast by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product and service, technology, indication, end use, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by product and service, technology, indication, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global North America Data Center Cooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global North America Data Center Cooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for North America Data Center Coolings in the global North America Data Center Cooling market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for North America Data Center Coolings in the global North America Data Center Cooling market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, North America Data Center Coolings in the global North America Data Center Cooling market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, North America Data Center Coolings in the global North America Data Center Cooling market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, deployment mode, application, user-group, and countries?

What is the historical market for North America Data Center Cooling across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2021-2028?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the North America Data Center Cooling market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the North America Data Center Cooling market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the North America Data Center Cooling market, and how do they compete with the other players?

