Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market 2021 Top Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis And Development Forecast to 2028

A new market study is released on Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market 2021 with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs with easy to understand detailed analysis. The report also sheds light on present scenario and upcoming trends and developments that are contributing in the growth of the market. In addition, key market boomers and opportunities driving the market growth are provided that estimates for Global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market till 2028. The authors of the Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market report have piled up a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market report carries out research and analysis of the market for a particular product/service which includes the investigation into customer inclinations. It performs the study of various customer capabilities such as investment attributes and buying potential. This market report involves feedback from the target audience to understand their characteristics, expectations, and requirements. The report provides new and exciting strategies for upcoming products by determining the category and features of products that the target audiences will readily accept. The global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market research report collects data about the target market such as pricing trends, customer requirements, competitor analysis, and other such details.

Data center cooling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,430.65 million by 2027. Rising growth in internet usage and IoT devices has led to generation of high amount of data which needs to be stored and processed in data centers and thus acting as major factor that drives growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market Scope and Market Size

Data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of type, solutions, service, cooling type and organization size. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into enterprise data center and edge data center. In 2020, enterprise data center is dominating the market due to established technology and high awareness in market about the products.

On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, economizer system, liquid cooling system, computer room air conditioning (CRAC) & computer room air handler CRAH) control units, others. In 2020, air conditioning segment is dominating the market due to low maintenance and investment cost.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into consulting & training, installation & deployment, maintenance & support. In 2020, consulting & training accounted largest market share due to the rising concern efficient data center cooling for consulting and training requirements are high as compared to other segments.

On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room based cooling, rack based cooling and row based cooling. In 2020, room based cooling accounted largest market share due to the low cost of installation as single integrated unit can be used to cool the facility rather than installing cooling system for each row or rack.

On basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization, small & medium organization. Large organization dominates the market as they are early adopters to install and establish data centers for the storage and processing of data that is being generated.

The countries covered in data center cooling market report are U.A.E, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest market share due to the rising internet users and IoT devices which has created a demand to establish more data centers to store and process the data resulting in the increase of demand for data center cooling systems.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton, FUJITSU, Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY), Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.), Delta Power Solutions, Grundfos Pumps Corporation (A Subsidiary of GRUNDFOS), nVent, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and 3M. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of data center cooling market.

For instance,

In January 2020, Airedale Air Conditioning announced the launch of its new Azure R32 Units. The new chiller units have low on environment with next generation refrigerant technology. The new product will enhance the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Vertiv Group Corp. launched its new product rack cooling system under thermal management system for edge IT deployment. The product is designed to easily fit into small server rooms and edge computing environments. This has enhanced the product portfolio of the company.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offerings for data center cooling.

Some of the features of ‘Global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis’ include:

Market size estimates: Global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market size estimation in terms of value shipment.

Global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market size estimation in terms of value shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend and forecast by segments and region.

Market trend and forecast by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product and service, technology, indication, end use, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by product and service, technology, indication, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Middle East and Africa Data Center Coolings in the global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Middle East and Africa Data Center Coolings in the global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, Middle East and Africa Data Center Coolings in the global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, Middle East and Africa Data Center Coolings in the global Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, deployment mode, application, user-group, and countries?

What is the historical market for Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2021-2028?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling market, and how do they compete with the other players?

