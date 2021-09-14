Image-Guided Surgery Equipment & Robot-Assisted Surgical Equipment Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2028

To stand apart from the competition, a careful idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects is very important. This Image-Guided Surgery Equipment & Robot-Assisted Surgical Equipment Market research report also contains a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Image-Guided Surgery Equipment & Robot-Assisted Surgical Equipment Market research report is a verified and consistent source of information that puts forth a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities. It provides noteworthy data, current market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, approaching technologies and the technical progress in the relevant industry.

Image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 22,481.03 million by 2027 from USD 11,035.66 million in 2019.

The major players covered in the image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market report are Brainlab, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medrobotics Corporation, Medion, Sterotaxis, Inc., Titan, Medical Inc., PS-Medtech, Renishaw plc., Intuitive Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Medtronic, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Koniklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Stryker, 7D Surgical-Image Guided Surgery, Analogic Corporation and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancement in image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment are those devices which aids in performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in order to safeguard people from long term damage of chronic diseases. These devices plays significant role in saving patient’s life in cases of surgical requirements of heart issues, trauma and emergent cases among others. The image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment are regulated by the regulatory bodies as they are equipped with AI technologies and comprises of various social and ethical issues.

These devices provide technical assistance during surgical procedures and also a proper surgery could be done using these devices. The major goal of image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment is to meet the growing demand for surgeries across globe and to overcome the limitations due to the lack of skilled surgeons in developing countries to meet the demand for their ever-increasing population.

Image-Guided Surgery Equipment & Robot-Assisted Surgical Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, procedure type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, interventional imaging systems and services. In 2020, instruments & accessories segment is dominating the market due to the increased volume of robotic procedures that are performed worldwide and growing demand of instruments & accessories due to their recurring need per procedure.

On the basis of application, the global image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is segmented into abdominal surgery, urology, otorhinolaryngology, orthopedic trauma surgery, oncology, gynaecology, neurology, spine surgery, cardiology, respiratory, thoracic surgery and others. In 2020, abdominal surgery segment is dominating the market due to the rising application of surgical robots for various surgery types such as bariatric surgery, Heller myotomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, gastrectomy, pancreatectomy and transoral surgery as well as increase in procedural volume across globe under the general surgery category.

On the basis of procedure type, the global image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is segmented into open surgery and minimally invasive. In 2020, the minimally invasive segment is dominating the market because it aids in reduced hospital stay leading to decrease in the high cost associated with it.

On the basis of end user, the global image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is dominating the market because of the increased healthcare expenditure by hospitals on advanced medical devices.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender segment is dominating the market because direct tender holds the largest market share along with highest CAGR because most of the service providers buy the devices from manufacturers, and it is noticed that revenue from direct sales is higher; so it is influential as well as growing in the market.

Image-Guided Surgery Equipment & Robot-Assisted Surgical Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

The image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by type, application, procedure type, end user & distribution channel.

Competitive Landscape and Image-Guided Surgery Equipment & Robot-Assisted Surgical Equipment Market Share Analysis

Image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market.

For instance,

In October 2019, Brainlab launched a brand new mobile intraoperative imaging robot named Loop-X at the NASS 2019, in Chicago. This new product launch strengthened its robotic surgery equipment business in the market leading to increased sales and revenue in future.

In May 2019, Stereotaxis, Inc. launched its next-generation robotic platform named Genesis RMN for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. This new product launch increases its product portfolio in the market leading to increased demand in future.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for image-guided surgery equipment & robot-assisted surgical equipment.



