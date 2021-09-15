Self-tanning Products Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026

The Latest research coverage on Self-tanning Products Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Self-tanning Products?

The global self-tanning products market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising concerns about skin diseases and other health risks associated with sun exposure. High awareness about UV protection and organic products expected to drive the demand for self-tanning products. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies and growing popularity among the working women population expected to drive the demand for self-tanning products market over the forecasted period.

In Feb 2019, Tournesolâ„¢ will debut its new line of sunless tanning products this spring at major retailers, Evine Live and Amazon. The new line consists of three new products formulated with Algo Tan, a marine-based complex that is clinically proven to mimic a natural tan from the sun without the harmful effects. Along with natural DHA, these two combined provide the most beautiful, believable, natural looking sunless tan.

In January 2018, Sienna X launched three new self-tanning products that were previously available only at salons.

Major & Emerging Players in Self-tanning Products Market:-

Avon Products, Inc. (United Kingdom),Beiersdorf AG (Germany),Unilever PLC (United Kingdom),Christian Dior SE (France),St. Tropez Inc. (United States),Kao Corporation (Japan),Lâ€™OrÃ©al (France),Shiseido Company (Japan),Coola LLC (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Face Tanner, Body Tanner), Form (Lotion, Gel, Spray, Oil, Cream, Others), Ingredients (Natural, Organic), Sales Channel (Online Store, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), Gender (Male, Female, Unisex)

Market Trends:

Growing Demand for UV-free Tan Products

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns about Skin Diseases and other Health Risks associated with Sun Exposure

Increasing Consumer Awareness regarding the Benefits of Using Organic Products

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in the Developing Economies

Increasing Number of Local Players in the Market

Opportunities:

Increasing Focus of Millennials on Skin Care

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

What are the market factors that are explained in the Self-tanning Products Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

