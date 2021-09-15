The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market: Back to High Expectations Again

The Latest research coverage on The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)?

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) involves drug development and manufacturing services on a contract basis with the pharmaceutical companies. The CDMO services comprise active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing, secondary packaging, discovery, preclinical, clinical service, laboratory services. The CDMOs includes all type of operations and services involved in drug development and manufacturing, along with marketing.

11th February 2020, Catalent, signed an agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., to manufacture Zumutorâ€™s, ZM008, for the treatment of solid tumors. Zumutor is a biologics company that develops novel immune-oncotherapeutics to drive transformational improvements in cancer treatment.

Major & Emerging Players in The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market:-

Catalent, Inc. (United States),Boehringer Ingelheim Group (Germany),Recipharm AB (Sweden),Pfizer Inc (United States),Lonza Group (Switzerland),Evonik Industries AG (Germany),Syneos Health (United States),Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India),Baxter Biopharma Solutions (United States),LSK Global Pharma Service Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Novotech Pty Ltd. (Australia),Patheon N.V. (United States),Parexel International (United States),Labcorp Drug Development (United States),Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

CRO Service (Discovery, Preclinical, Clinical Service, Laboratory Service), CMO Service (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing, Secondary Packaging), CRO Research Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV)

Market Trends:

Technological Advancement in the Drug Discovery to Enhance Development Process of Pharmaceutical Products

The emerging Small and Large Pharmaceutical Companies Outsourcing Activities

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products, Drug Development and New Therapies with the Rising Novel Diseases

Challenges:

Growing Complexities Involved in CDMO Market Due to Fewer Manufacturing Infrastructure Setup

Opportunities:

Surging Government Investment Support for the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

