3 Reasons Why Mobile POS Device Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

What is Mobile POS Device?

A smartphone, tablet, or wireless device that can accept card and digital payments is known as a mobile POS terminal. The gadget enables retailers to take payments from consumers through the internet, allowing them to be untethered from a particular location. A credit card reader may take payments from consumers using an application placed on the device.

On 09 March 2021, Paytm has announced that it will convert NFC-enabled Android smartphones into point-of-sale devices (POS) in order to attract more retailers to one of the world’s top mobile payment marketplaces. Paytm merchant partners may now enable card acceptance on their NFC-enabled smartphone using the Paytm Business app. It will be able to complete a purchase simply by touching a plastic card to its phone after it’s been enabled.

Major & Emerging Players in Mobile POS Device Market:-

Ingenico (France),Verifone (United States),First Data (United States),PAX Global Technology (Hong Kong),NCR Corporation (United States),Diebold Nixdorf (United States),BBPOS (Hong Kong),Elavon (United States),Castles Technology (Taiwan),Winpos (Finland),BITEL (Korea),Cegid Group (France),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Card Reader, Chip-and-PIN Reader, Others), Application (Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Ware House, Sports & Entertainment, Other), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, POS Software, Services)

Market Trends:

Deployment of Cost-Effective Cloud-Based POS Terminal

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Digital Payment such as Google Pay, Amazon Pay

Increasing Acceptance of Contactless Payment

Challenges:

Lack of Standardization and Security Concern will hamper the Mobile POS Device Market

Opportunities:

Increasing Use of Credit Card Payment and Seamless Payment Experience of Customer Will Propel the Mobile POS Device Market

Widely Use in Vertical Field Such as Hospital, Retail and Restaurants Will Boost the Mobile POS Device Market

What are the market factors that are explained in the Mobile POS Device Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mobile POS Device Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile POS Device market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mobile POS Device Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobile POS Device

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile POS Device Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile POS Device market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

