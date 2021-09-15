Programmable Led Drivers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Efore Group, MOONSâ€™, MOSO

The Global Programmable Led Drivers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Key players profiled in the study are: Efore Group (Finland), MOONSâ€™ (China), MOSO (China), Hatch Lighting (United States), FULHAM (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Current (United States), Allegro Microsystems (United States), FSP Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Texas Instruments Semiconductor (United States).

An LED driver runs LED light. It is a power supply that’s typically self-contained, and its job is to regulate all of the power an LED light needs. The power and size of the driver depending on the LED itself. Programmable LED drivers are configured to the output current resolution and can perfectly match LED load and maximize its performance. Programmable attributes include output current, dimming curve, and lowest dimming percentage, allowing the driver to match the output of existing luminaires or serve as a flexible platform for new luminaire designs.

In February 2017, MOSO launched the LHP series, a series of programmable LED drivers. These drivers are offered by the company with a warranty period of 5 years, IP67, and these are output programmable using the software.

Opportunities:

Increasing Sales of Programmable LED Driver Coupled with Rise in Middle-Class Income

Increasing Government Initiatives Such As Smart Cities, Which Is Fuelling The Demand For Smart Lights, and in turn for Programmable LED Driver

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from the Commercial and Industrial Lighting Sector Owing to Rise in Expenditure in Lighting Solutions

Availability of the Advanced Features Such As Auto Programming, Grouping, Step Dimming, Dim-To-Off, DMX Address, And Others

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Programmable LED Drivers Applications in the Underdeveloped Countries

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Programmable Led Drivers Market

Chapter 05 – Global Programmable Led Drivers Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Programmable Led Drivers Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Programmable Led Drivers Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Programmable Led Drivers Market

Chapter 09 – Global Programmable Led Drivers Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Programmable Led Drivers Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

