Bio-Based Lubricants Market May Set New Growth Story | BP, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell

The Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Key players profiled in the study are: BP plc (United Kingdom), Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Total SE (France), Chevron Corporation (United States), Sinopec (China), DMS Systems Corp. (United States), Cargill, Inc. (United States), Renewable Lubricants Inc. (United States), PANOLIN Group (Switzerland), ConocoPhillips (United States), Houghton International Inc. (United States).

Bio-based lubricants are lubricants derived from bio-based raw materials such as animal fats, vegetable oils, or any other environmentally benign hydrocarbons and used as an alternative to mineral-based lubricants. These lubricants improve the lubricity, biodegradable and less toxic. Bio-based lubricants have many advantages over petroleum-based products such as naturally better lubrication, superior viscosity/pressure performance, better thin-film strength, lower volatility, higher flash point, less smoke and risk of fire. The factors such as High Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants from Power Generation and Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for User of Bio-Based Lubricants are driving the global bio-based lubricants market. The high Cost of Bio-Based Lubricants may affect the market growth. North America and Europe are the two regions accounting for the highest consumption of bio-lubricants due to high environmental awareness among end-users as well as the stringent environmental protection policies.

In May 2017, Cargill strengthens its bio-industrial offerings with the acquisition of Rogers Arkansas-based BioBased Technologies vegetable-based polyol product line, Agrol and other assets.

Market Trends:

Increased Awareness about Environmental Effects of Petroleum Products

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Various Industries

Robust Increase in the Distribution Channels

Market Drivers:

High Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants from Power Generation

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for User of Bio-Based Lubricants

Challenges:

Low Performance in Cold Temperatures and Viscocity Limitations

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market

Chapter 05 – Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market

Chapter 09 – Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Bio-Based Lubricants Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Finally, Bio-Based Lubricants Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Bio-Based Lubricants market reports provide key insights that help industry experts, product managers, CEOs, and executives of the company design their guidelines on various parameters such as expansion, acquisitions, and new product launches, as well as analyze and understand market trends.

